Judge presses federal prosecutors to explain call for life sentence in drug dealing case

"They were expecting him to give information about a murder he could not give," Maksimovich said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra McTague said Harris and his attorney knew all along the government was investigating a murder, even if it wasn't included as a charged offense in the original indictment or two superseding indictments.

Judge Philip Simon, who planned to issue a decision on Harris' sentence at a later date, said it "might just be too bad," but he wanted to understand the sequence of legal actions in the case.

He often sees plea agreements where the government includes a clause reserving its right to prove a defendant is responsible for a homicide, but that didn't happen in Harris' case, Simon said.

"They feel you were hiding in the weeds on this," Simon said.

McTague replied: "I guarantee that wasn't the intention."

Simon also questioned why the U.S. attorney's office initially didn't object to a presentence investigation report that didn't include facts about the murder, but later changed course and asked for the report to be revised.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Mahoney said it was an error on his part.