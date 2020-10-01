Judge presses federal prosecutors to explain call for life sentence in drug dealing case

CROWN POINT — A U.S. District Court judge asked federal prosecutors Tuesday if they understood why a man who pleaded guilty last year to drug conspiracy and firearms charges felt like they pulled "a bait-and-switch" by trying to hang a life sentence on him by linking him to an uncharged murder.
Yahtzee Harris, 41, of Gary, pleaded guilty in July 2019 to conspiring to distribute 280 grams or more of crack cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The U.S. attorney's office presented testimony and evidence Tuesday in an attempt to show Harris played a role in the homicide of Lydell "Kitchen" McLaurin, 57, who was shot 13 times early Nov. 5, 2016, in an alley in the 3900 block of Jackson Street in Gary.
Harris is seeking a minimum sentence of 10 years for the drug conspiracy and a consecutive five years on the firearm conviction.
The government alleges members of the conspiracy — including Harris, his supplier Antonio Walton, 43, and others — killed McLaurin because they suspected him of cooperating with police.
In total, 17 defendants have pleaded guilty, two were convicted at trial, one was acquitted and one is still awaiting trial. Walton's sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 17.
Harris' defense attorney John Maksimovich said Harris sat down with federal investigators the day he entered his pleas and told them all he knew of the drug conspiracy, but that wasn't enough to meet the U.S. attorney's office's expectations.
"They were expecting him to give information about a murder he could not give," Maksimovich said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra McTague said Harris and his attorney knew all along the government was investigating a murder, even if it wasn't included as a charged offense in the original indictment or two superseding indictments.
Judge Philip Simon, who planned to issue a decision on Harris' sentence at a later date, said it "might just be too bad," but he wanted to understand the sequence of legal actions in the case.
He often sees plea agreements where the government includes a clause reserving its right to prove a defendant is responsible for a homicide, but that didn't happen in Harris' case, Simon said.
"They feel you were hiding in the weeds on this," Simon said.
McTague replied: "I guarantee that wasn't the intention."
Simon also questioned why the U.S. attorney's office initially didn't object to a presentence investigation report that didn't include facts about the murder, but later changed course and asked for the report to be revised.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Mahoney said it was an error on his part.
Prosecutors included a cross-reference to the murder in a presentence investigation report for one of Harris' co-defendants, and it would have been unfair not to also include it in Harris' report, he said.
McTague admitted investigators have not determined who shot McLaurin.
However, several witnesses said Harris stopped McLaurin hours before the killing as McLaurin walked in the 3900 block of Jackson Street, told McLaurin his name was "hot," called someone and said he had McLaurin, and ordered McLaurin be searched for a wire and held at the home.
A short time later, McLaurin was permitted to leave out a back door and was killed in a barrage of gunfire in the alley, records allege. A bullet entered a neighbor's home, but no one called police.
McLaurin's body was found the next morning, records state.
Simon said he believed the witness's statements corroborated each other, but he suggested prosecutors were "trying to throw a blanket over all of it" and say everyone was responsible.
"What happened to Mr. McLaurin is horrible," Simon said.
Simon said he wanted to see evidence of the call Harris was alleged to have made saying he was holding McLaurin, but the U.S. attorney's office never supplied it.
Harris admitted to investigators he saw McLaurin that night. He said he was walking home when he heard the gunfire, but he didn't initially think it had anything to do with McLaurin.
