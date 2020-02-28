Judge reassigned after placing child in court's adult lockup

CHICAGO — A judge has been reassigned to administrative duties after surveillance video was made public showing her putting a child in a courtroom lock-up reserved for adults, according to Cook County Circuit Court officials.

Judge Jackie Portman-Brown was removed from the bench pending a March 4 meeting of the Executive Committee of the Circuit Court of Cook County, says Pat Milhizer, a spokesman for Chief Judge Timothy Evans. Milhizer didn’t respond to questions about the reason for Portman-Brown’s re-assignment.

A video released by the Cook County sheriff’s office shows Portman-Brown escorting the child into the lockup while a male sheriff’s deputy is seen looking on. The Feb. 19 video also shows a female sheriff’s deputy locking the wire-mesh door to the cell and standing in front of the door. It appears the deputy is talking to the child for much of her 10-minute stay.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The child’s face is blurred in the video, and her exact age hasn’t been disclosed. The judge’s motivation for placing the child in the lock-up hasn’t been disclosed, and telephone calls Thursday to Portman-Brown for comment wasn't immediately returned.