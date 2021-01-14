Judge rejects plea for man accused of shooting at woman, children

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge rejected a plea Thursday for a man accused of shooting at a woman as she held a baby at the front door to her Gary home, where her other children were inside.
Charles King III, of Gary, was scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty in December in connection with the shooting Dec. 23, 2019.
Judge Salvador Vasquez said the facts in King's plea agreement did not include information that he shot at the woman and her children.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said Vasquez could consider the charging documents in the case, which contained allegations that King shot at the family.
According to the charging documents, one of the bullets King fired grazed the woman's arm.
The woman said she and King fought at King's house, and she went home. He then walked across the street to her home, and his daughters knocked on her door before he began shooting at her, she said.
King's attorney, Eric Morris, objected to charging documents being considered. He and Anderson reached the plea agreement because of many factors, including issues with witness credibility and evidence in the case, he said.
Woman opposes deal
The woman objected to the plea agreement and said the Lake County prosecutor's office did not notify her of it until Wednesday.
Anderson said at King's December hearing that the woman would not be happy with the plea. King's relatives are charged in a separate case with beating up the woman's relative at a later time, he said.
Morris said there wasn't any evidence linking the two cases.
King's plea agreement capped his possible sentence at three years. A level 5 felony carries a sentence of one to six years, with an advisory sentence of three years.
Anderson said King has several misdemeanor convictions linked to alcohol use, which also was alleged in the case before Vasquez. King was on probation at the time of the alleged shooting, he said.
The longest sentence King could have faced if convicted at trial would have been six years, Anderson said. He and Morris agreed to the three-year cap, because otherwise the plea agreement would have been "illusory."
Vasquez said he found the woman to be sincere and rejected the plea agreement.
He said the three-year cap was inappropriate, in part because of King's criminal history.
"I don't think you presented enough for this to go forward," Vasquez told Anderson.
The judge said he would consider a similar plea agreement without a cap. He told Anderson to present more evidence, including photos, police reports and other written documentation.
Morris asked for more time to attempt to work out a revised plea agreement.
Vasquez set King's next hearing for Feb. 4.