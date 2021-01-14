Judge rejects plea for man accused of shooting at woman, children

Anderson said at King's December hearing that the woman would not be happy with the plea. King's relatives are charged in a separate case with beating up the woman's relative at a later time, he said.

Morris said there wasn't any evidence linking the two cases.

King's plea agreement capped his possible sentence at three years. A level 5 felony carries a sentence of one to six years, with an advisory sentence of three years.

Anderson said King has several misdemeanor convictions linked to alcohol use, which also was alleged in the case before Vasquez. King was on probation at the time of the alleged shooting, he said.

The longest sentence King could have faced if convicted at trial would have been six years, Anderson said. He and Morris agreed to the three-year cap, because otherwise the plea agreement would have been "illusory."

Vasquez said he found the woman to be sincere and rejected the plea agreement.

He said the three-year cap was inappropriate, in part because of King's criminal history.

"I don't think you presented enough for this to go forward," Vasquez told Anderson.