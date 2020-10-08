Judge rejects plea for man accused of stealing from veterans' group

CROWN POINT — A judge rejected a plea agreement Thursday for a man accused of stealing money from a local Disabled American Veterans chapter after the man insisted he wasn't a thief and accused chapter officials of dragging his name through the mud.
Kent Proctor, 70, of Gary, attempted to plead guilty to a class D felony count of theft, which would have carried a two-year sentence to be suspended and served on probation.
Proctor's proposed plea also would have required him to pay about $10,000 in restitution.
After entering his plea, Proctor listened as DAV official Robert Carnagey read a statement on behalf of the organization's state adjutant.
Disabled American Veterans was established in 1920 to assist veterans of World War I, Carnagey said.
The organization helps veterans file claims with the government and relies on donations from the public to carry out its work.
"We are strong in our mission and dedicated to not leaving one veteran behind," he said.
Proctor served as a commander, a position entrusted with special authority to distribute funds more quickly to prevent hunger and homelessness among veterans, he said.
Proctor was given the opportunity to show receipts, but he could not provide the name of even one person he helped with the missing money, Carnagey said.
"These veterans were not even considered due to Mr. Proctor's greed," he said. "One veteran doing this to another is dishonorable."
Proctor's attorney, Susan Severtson, said Proctor had been to a penal facility in the past and knew it was no place for a 70-year-old man. He has not been in trouble with the law for more than 20 years, she said.
"This was a difficult case with lots of high emotions," she said.
Proctor said there were "a lot of circumstances" to the case that he didn't want to mention, because he was pleading guilty.
However, Proctor said he served his country honorably and joined the DAV to help other veterans.
"I don't steal, man, because I don't have to," he said.
Perkins told Proctor his statements were inconsistent with previous comments made under oath about his guilt.
Proctor's proposed plea agreement said he collected donations for DAV Chapter 80 in Merrillville at a Golden Corral restaurant and never turned the cash over to the organization, Perkins said.
Proctor said a briefcase was stolen from him, so he has no proof of his innocence.
"If they would have went back into the bank records," he said. "They got the withdrawals, but not the deposits."
Proctor said his mother and wife are sick and he cares for three families.
"I'm going to take the fall for this," he said.
Perkins said Proctor indicated the facts in his proposed plea agreement weren't true and he had a right to trial.
"I am rejecting this plea agreement," she said.
She affirmed a trial previously set to begin Monday and approved Proctor's request that it be a bench trial.
Adam Jerry King
Ahmad Zaid
Alexander Little
Amber Mazoch
Amber Myles
Amber Schwanke
Andy Richardson
Anthony Lamar Johnson
Anthony Navakas
Anthony Tom Glenn
Articisse Brown
Bernard Weatherly
Brandon Kellum
Brandon Spencer
Brian Cebra
Brittni Ann Campbell
Cameron Devine
Christopher Bell Lehmen
Christopher Grant
Daisy Perez
Damario Lamarr Crawford Jr.
David James Chiarelli
David Robinson
Demetrius Rodgers
Deric Larnard Payton
Dion Marshall
Domenico Anthony Polizzi
Dorothy Ann Mitchell
Edward Auksel
Ethan Nathaniel White
Gerald Taylor
Gregory Lante Glenn
James Gill
James McGahan
James Wells Jones
Jermaine Tito Carr
Jermiah Anthony Sanchez
Jesica Barboza
Johnny Wilbourn
Jonathan Augustynski
Jose Hernandez
Joseph Yankee
Josue Torres
Julian Corral
Kayla Valenzuela
Kerry Lee Peach
Kevin Davon Ursey
Lashawn Reed
Layla Lewis
Legacci Breonna Isbel
Luis Jimenez
Marcus Wade Johnson
Mario Brooks
Marques Good
Megan Renee Steriovski
Melvin Pumphrey
Mercedes Cruz
Mia Holmes
Michael Lulkowski
Nicholas Bray
Nicole Marie Vukin
Qiyona Johnson
Renee Marie Colbert
Robert Earl Patterson Jr.
Roberto Miranda
Shawn Pewitt
Shretha Johnson
Travis Richardson
William Alvin Best
William Carey
Willie Reed
Windell Dowe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!