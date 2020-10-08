Judge rejects plea for man accused of stealing from veterans' group

"These veterans were not even considered due to Mr. Proctor's greed," he said. "One veteran doing this to another is dishonorable."

Proctor's attorney, Susan Severtson, said Proctor had been to a penal facility in the past and knew it was no place for a 70-year-old man. He has not been in trouble with the law for more than 20 years, she said.

"This was a difficult case with lots of high emotions," she said.

Proctor said there were "a lot of circumstances" to the case that he didn't want to mention, because he was pleading guilty.

However, Proctor said he served his country honorably and joined the DAV to help other veterans.

"I don't steal, man, because I don't have to," he said.

Perkins told Proctor his statements were inconsistent with previous comments made under oath about his guilt.

Proctor's proposed plea agreement said he collected donations for DAV Chapter 80 in Merrillville at a Golden Corral restaurant and never turned the cash over to the organization, Perkins said.

Proctor said a briefcase was stolen from him, so he has no proof of his innocence.