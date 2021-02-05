Judge sets Lake County's second oldest murder case for trial

"I have a victim's family that wants justice," she said. "Doing a petition to let bail when we can easily have a trial makes no sense."

The state's plea offer has not changed since Hodge was represented by attorney T. Edward Page and is based on the evidence in the case, Jatkiewicz said.

Page was shot to death in August 2018 by William S. Landske, 86, the husband of the late state Sen. Sue Landske, Page's longtime client.

Hodge's attorney, Joshua Mahler, said the plea calls for a 45-year sentence, which is the minimum term Hodge would face if convicted at trial.

"I don't think there's another murder out there that had three changes of a public defender, including the death of one," Mahler said. "The circumstances are unique."

Mahler said he was assigned to the case in September and was not able to have any meaningful discussion with Hodge in October, November or December because of a quarantine at the Lake County Jail due to the coronavirus pandemic. In December, the Telemate system that allows inmates to talk to people outside the jail was down, he said.

Mahler said a petition to let bail has never been requested before, and Hodge is entitled to a hearing. After reviewing the case, he determined the request was appropriate, he said.