Judge sets Lake County's second oldest murder case for trial

CROWN POINT — A judge on Friday scheduled Lake County's second oldest pending murder case for trial in April over objection from a recently-assigned public defender, who wanted more time to prepare.
Jamilia Hodge, 35, has been in custody since May 2017 on charges alleging she smothered her 1-year-old foster child, Emma Salinas, on May 5, 2017, in the 7500 block of Ash Avenue in Gary.
A coroner determined Emma died from suffocation, complicated by blunt force trauma to the head. Hodge allegedly admitted in an interview with police she smothered the child, court records state.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said the state must bring Hodge to trial by April 19 or risk seeing her released under Criminal Rule 4, which requires defendants be brought to trial within a certain timeframe while being held in custody.
"This case has been set for trial nine times," Jatkiewicz said.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez recently accepted transfer of the case from Judge Diane Boswell, who in January granted Hodge's motion for a change of judge.
Friday marked the first time Vasquez has set a trial date in the case.
Jatkiewicz called Hodge's recent petition to let bail "simply another delay tactic" and said it would be "an exercise in futility."
"I have a victim's family that wants justice," she said. "Doing a petition to let bail when we can easily have a trial makes no sense."
The state's plea offer has not changed since Hodge was represented by attorney T. Edward Page and is based on the evidence in the case, Jatkiewicz said.
Page was shot to death in August 2018 by William S. Landske, 86, the husband of the late state Sen. Sue Landske, Page's longtime client.
Hodge's attorney, Joshua Mahler, said the plea calls for a 45-year sentence, which is the minimum term Hodge would face if convicted at trial.
"I don't think there's another murder out there that had three changes of a public defender, including the death of one," Mahler said. "The circumstances are unique."
Mahler said he was assigned to the case in September and was not able to have any meaningful discussion with Hodge in October, November or December because of a quarantine at the Lake County Jail due to the coronavirus pandemic. In December, the Telemate system that allows inmates to talk to people outside the jail was down, he said.
Mahler said a petition to let bail has never been requested before, and Hodge is entitled to a hearing. After reviewing the case, he determined the request was appropriate, he said.
Mahler said he would not be advised by the state on how to properly defend his client.
The state may have had four years to prepare for trial, Mahler said, but he has had only several months. And, the case is fairly new to Vasquez, he said.
"I don't understand the rush," Mahler said.
Vasquez said Hodge could waive her rights under Criminal Rule 4, but Jatkiewicz disagreed.
Vasquez set Hodge's trial to begin April 12 and told the attorneys they had two months to prepare.
The judge said he could not deny Hodge's request for a petition to let bail and would refer the request to a magistrate to schedule hearings.
Hodge's pretrial hearing was set for March 12.