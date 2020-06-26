Judge shaves 7 years off man's sentence for killing officer nearly 40 years ago

Lake County First Assistant Deputy Prosecutor Peter Villarreal said evidence presented at trial showed Hill participated in the planning of the robbery and acted as the getaway driver.

"He never looked back. He was able to live his life," Villarreal said. "Larry Pucalik was shot dead at 33 and left his son."

Hill was driving a car he stole in Gary, and Mayes and Catlett used a blue denim bag that belonged to Hill to collect money while inside the hotel, Villarreal said.

The same blue bag was linked to a Hammond rape case in which Hill and Mayes were convicted. However, judges later overturned the men's convictions because of modern DNA analysis unavailable in the 1980s and prosecutors' decision to withhold evidence, including that the rape victim was hypnotized to sharpen her memory of the attack.

Pucalik's family asked that Hill receive a maximum sentence, Villarreal said. He suggested a sentence of 40 to 47 years.

King said the Court of Appeals was clear that Hill's jury did not convict Hill of stealing the car and consideration of other "bad acts" as aggravating factors would be an error.

Hill, who previously served about 17 years in prison 1982 rape conviction that was later overturned, maintained his innocence.