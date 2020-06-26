Judge shaves 7 years off man's sentence for killing officer nearly 40 years ago

CROWN POINT — A Gary man received a revised sentence Friday of 40 years in prison for killing an off-duty Hammond police officer nearly 40 years ago.
James Hill, 57, of Gary, won an appeal earlier this year of his 47-year sentence for his role in the shooting death of Lawrence J. Pucalik, 33, on Nov. 14, 1980, inside the Holiday Inn-Southeast, formerly at 3830 179th St. in Hammond.
The Indiana Court of Appeals remanded the case to Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez for resentencing but upheld Hill's 2018 conviction for murder in perpetration of robbery.
The Court of Appeals found Vasquez was in error when he sentenced Hill in October 2018 to 47 years based on two aggravating factors: Hill's character at the time was dishonest and manipulative and a lesser sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the crime.
Defense attorney Scott King said a sentence of 30 years was appropriate because Hill was 17 years old at the time of the offense and had no criminal history.
No evidence was presented that Hill and his two co-defendants, Larry Mayes and Pierre Catlett, knew Pucalik was a police officer the night of the killing, King said. The defense attorney also argued Hill's role was limited.
"He was the only one that did not even enter the venue," King said.
Lake County First Assistant Deputy Prosecutor Peter Villarreal said evidence presented at trial showed Hill participated in the planning of the robbery and acted as the getaway driver.
"He never looked back. He was able to live his life," Villarreal said. "Larry Pucalik was shot dead at 33 and left his son."
Hill was driving a car he stole in Gary, and Mayes and Catlett used a blue denim bag that belonged to Hill to collect money while inside the hotel, Villarreal said.
The same blue bag was linked to a Hammond rape case in which Hill and Mayes were convicted. However, judges later overturned the men's convictions because of modern DNA analysis unavailable in the 1980s and prosecutors' decision to withhold evidence, including that the rape victim was hypnotized to sharpen her memory of the attack.
Pucalik's family asked that Hill receive a maximum sentence, Villarreal said. He suggested a sentence of 40 to 47 years.
King said the Court of Appeals was clear that Hill's jury did not convict Hill of stealing the car and consideration of other "bad acts" as aggravating factors would be an error.
Hill, who previously served about 17 years in prison 1982 rape conviction that was later overturned, maintained his innocence.
"I was never in that car," he said. "I have nothing to do with this. This only came around because of my federal lawsuit."
Hill filed a federal civil lawsuit in 2010 against Hammond and several police officers who investigated the rape case. The lawsuit remains pending.
Hill, Mayes and Catlett each was charged with Pucalik's murder in 2012. The state dismissed charges against Hill in 2014, but refiled them in 2016.
Hill was convicted after a trial in August 2018.
Catlett has pleaded not guilty. His trial is currently scheduled to begin Sept. 28.
Mayes was declared medically incompetent to stand trial in March 2014. Vasquez granted prosecutors' motion to dismiss the case later that year.
