Judge sides with St. John in feud over Gates East rezoning

ST. JOHN — After months of back and forth, a Lake County judge has ruled in favor of the town in a lawsuit concerning zoning in the Gates subdivision.
On Monday, Lake Superior Court Judge Gina Jones issued a 13-page order rejecting requests by BLB St. John, LLC, which asked the court to enforce a settlement agreement the residential developer entered with the town in 2019.
It's unclear what the order means for the future of Gates East.
Tim Kuiper, attorney for LBL Developer John Lotton, said the plaintiff is "reviewing the court's order and considering next steps."
Town Attorney David Westland said the town is "pleased with this order," and referred further inquiries to elected officials.
Council Vice President Paul Panczuk echoed Westland, adding: "It's hard to tell exactly where to go, but we're very happy with the order that the court issued. Suffice it to say that we are very happy with the court order and feel it's just and proper."
Rezoning enforceable
In a petition filed in January, BLB said the town violated the settlement agreement the parties reached in 2019 after the newly elected Town Council unanimously agreed to begin rezoning efforts for two parcels of land — one of which was included in the aforementioned settlement agreement.
Following an 18-month dispute over a breach of contract related to the recapture of the cost to build a sewer, parties came up with a "creative solution," which stated the town would annex and also consider rezoning 111 acres — commonly known as Gates East — from R-1 to R-2 planned unit development (PUD).
However, on Jan. 1, council members unanimously approved a resolution that initiated the rezoning of the 111 acres of land — which is being developed by a BLB affiliate, LBL Development, LLC — along with 40 acres on the west side of town near Heartland Park.
According to Section 24-42 of St. John Town Code, all land annexed to the town will be considered R-1, unless the council agrees unanimously to rezone the parcel. When brought before the former Town Council during a Sept. 26, 2019, meeting, the council approved Ordinance No. 1691 — which dealt with the annexation of 111 acres — by a vote of 4-1, according to meeting records.
Jones found Section 24-42 of St. John Town Code valid and enforceable, as well as the resolution.
"Ironically, BLB argues that Section 24-42 improperly binds a future Town Council, yet it seeks this Court’s Order to bind the legislative authority of the 2020 St. John Town Council with the alleged settlement entered into by the prior Town Council," Jones wrote, adding, "if the 2019 Town Council did not desire to be bound by Ordinance 24-42, it could have revoked that ordinance by a majority vote. It did not take any such action."
Agreements made void
Additionally, Jones found all three settlement memoranda mentioned within the lawsuit to be void — two for violating Indiana's Open Door Law and one for including an unenforceable "agreement to agree."
In the order, Jones wrote although the town and BLB participated in mediation on May 8, 2019, the St. John Sanitary District, a party included in the lawsuit, did not.
Additionally, the May Settlement Memorandum wasn't approved by the Town Council or the Sanitary District during an open public meeting, Jones said.
According to Indiana Open Door Law, a governing body must take final action at a meeting open to the public. In 2008, the Court of Appeals of Indiana affirmed settlement agreements must be approved during a public meeting, Jones wrote.
During a June 19, 2019, Town Council meeting, the settlement agreement was "discussed generally," but specific terms were not discussed, Jones said.
According to minutes from the June 19, 2019, meeting, the agreement was approved 4-1.
Jones added the June Amended Settlement Memorandum had additional items not mentioned in the May Settlement Memorandum, including allowing 11 parcels to annexed and developed instead of 10; permitting BLB to annex seven parcels instead of six; allowing an alternative zoning for all 11 parcels thus increasing the density of the parcels; and pledging the town would take "reasonable and lawful" steps to rezone the 11 parcels, compared to four parcels agreed to prior.
Developer files petition, says St. John is in violation of settlement after town council rezones Gates East
The June agreement resulted in both BLB and the town filing a joint motion on July 10, 2019, which stated parties reached a "tentative, proposed settlement," meaning "the parties agreed that they had not reached final, binding settlement agreement," Jones wrote.
Though approved at a public meeting, Jones said the June settlement contained an unenforceable "agreement to agree as the parties clearly intended to be bound after executing subsequent, formal agreement."
In late October 2019, three members of the former Town Council entered a "so-called formal settlement agreement," Jones wrote. The Nov. 1, 2019, settlement agreement was "substantively different" from prior agreements, and included 23 paragraphs versus seven in the May Settlement Memorandum and nine in the June Settlement Memorandum.
Some changes within the November agreement included two additional parcels of land; required St. John to take "all reasonable and lawful" steps to rezone all 12 parcels in the agreement; made annexation and rezoning "conditions precedent" to the agreement; and stated if property wasn't annexed and rezoned per BLB's request, the agreement would be terminated and rendered null.
The November agreement was neither discussed nor approved during a public Town Council or Sanitary District meeting, according to town records and Jones, which violates Indiana's Open Door Law, Jones said.
