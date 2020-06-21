Judge sides with St. John in feud over Gates East rezoning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHN — After months of back and forth, a Lake County judge has ruled in favor of the town in a lawsuit concerning zoning in the Gates subdivision.

On Monday, Lake Superior Court Judge Gina Jones issued a 13-page order rejecting requests by BLB St. John, LLC, which asked the court to enforce a settlement agreement the residential developer entered with the town in 2019.

It's unclear what the order means for the future of Gates East.

Tim Kuiper, attorney for LBL Developer John Lotton, said the plaintiff is "reviewing the court's order and considering next steps."

Town Attorney David Westland said the town is "pleased with this order," and referred further inquiries to elected officials.

Council Vice President Paul Panczuk echoed Westland, adding: "It's hard to tell exactly where to go, but we're very happy with the order that the court issued. Suffice it to say that we are very happy with the court order and feel it's just and proper."

Rezoning enforceable