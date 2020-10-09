 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge tells child molester he needs treatment, hands him maximum sentence
breaking urgent

Judge tells child molester he needs treatment, hands him maximum sentence

{{featured_button_text}}
Glenn R. Peterson

Glenn R. Peterson

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A judge on Friday sentenced a former Illinois police officer to eight years in prison — the maximum allowed under his plea agreement — for sexually abusing two girls.

Glenn R. Peterson, 65, said he deeply regrets his actions, but Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas didn't appear to believe him.

Cappas said the victims' statements showed Peterson had "a penchant for young girls, which will never go away, until the day you die."

"Family support is not treatment," Cappas said. "You need treatment for what I'd call a disorder."

Peterson admitted in a plea agreement to repeatedly sexually abusing one of the girls between 2006 and 2009 and fondling the second girl in 2018 at a home in rural Lake County, just west of Hebron.

One of the girls told police Peterson began molesting her when she was 8 years old while she was living in Alabama. She said the abuse continued after her family moved to Lake County, and Peterson forced her to engage in sex acts almost every night when she was between the ages of 11 and 14.

Peterson worked as a police officer in Palos Heights and Homewood, Illinois, according to witness statements.

Cappas said Peterson, as a former police officer, knew it was illegal to sexually abuse young girls. 

"Nothing can stop you, Mr. Peterson," the judge said. "You just haven't been caught."

2 men shot, others injured in car crashes after overnight shooting, police say
Red-stained wrench among evidence presented in Porter County double murder trial

One of the girls described lying in bed at night in fear of Peterson. He was like a "Boogeyman" to her, Cappas said.

If Peterson were truly sorry, he had 14 years from the time he began sexually abusing the first girl to seek treatment, Cappas said.

"Which you haven't done," the judge said.

Defense attorney Benjamen Murphy said Peterson saved the state the time and expense of a trial by pleading guilty.

Cappas told Peterson he was lucky the victims in the case agreed to support his plea agreement.

"Your few moments of pleasure that you engaged in, ended up inflicting a lifetime of pain on the victims in this case," he said.

Friday marked the second time Peterson has appeared before Cappas for sentencing.

In January, Cappas rejected a previous plea agreement that called for a cap of five years in prison, court records show.

Murphy and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg submitted a revised plea agreement in August that did not include the cap.

A class C felony carries a possible sentence of two to eight years in prison, while a level 5 felony carries a sentence of one to six years.

Cappas sentenced Peterson to eight years on the class C felony and six years on the level 5 felony. The sentences will run concurrently.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal represented the state at Friday's sentencing.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jamaican musician channels her inner Nina Simone to pull through the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts