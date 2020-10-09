Judge tells child molester he needs treatment, hands him maximum sentence

"Nothing can stop you, Mr. Peterson," the judge said. "You just haven't been caught."

One of the girls described lying in bed at night in fear of Peterson. He was like a "Boogeyman" to her, Cappas said.

If Peterson were truly sorry, he had 14 years from the time he began sexually abusing the first girl to seek treatment, Cappas said.

"Which you haven't done," the judge said.

Defense attorney Benjamen Murphy said Peterson saved the state the time and expense of a trial by pleading guilty.

Cappas told Peterson he was lucky the victims in the case agreed to support his plea agreement.

"Your few moments of pleasure that you engaged in, ended up inflicting a lifetime of pain on the victims in this case," he said.

Friday marked the second time Peterson has appeared before Cappas for sentencing.

In January, Cappas rejected a previous plea agreement that called for a cap of five years in prison, court records show.

Murphy and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg submitted a revised plea agreement in August that did not include the cap.