Judge to Chicago jail: Do more to protect inmates from coronavirus

Some jail officials said inmates are partly to blame for not heeding instructions on how to protect themselves. Kennelly’s order calls on jail authorities to speak regularly to inmates to stress the importance of social distancing.

The judge praised Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, who oversees the jail, for “a significant and impressive effort to safeguard” inmates from infection. But he agreed with lawyers who filed a lawsuit on behalf of detainees fearful of catching COVID-19 that more needs to be done. The suit led to both of the April orders.

The jail must mostly phase out the practice of doubling up inmates in some cells or holding them in large-group units, Kennelly said. He set April 29 as the deadline for compliance.

As of Sunday, 229 detainees had the coronavirus, including 17 who were hospitalized, and 232 had recovered, sheriff's data shows. In addition, 158 correctional officers and 35 sheriff’s employees had the virus, while 170 had recovered and returned to work.

Kennelly said earlier this month that the jail had an infection rate of 50 per 1,000 people, far higher than elsewhere in the county. Dart responded that this was because the jail tests everyone with symptoms, which isn't the case outside.