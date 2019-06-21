HAMMOND — A federal court judge is denying a convicted former Calumet Township’s employee’s request for a mistrial.
U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen is upholding a public corruption conviction against Ethel Shelton, 73, once secretary to a former Calumet Township Trustee Mary Elgin.
A jury found Shelton guilty April 16, 2018 of wire fraud and conspiracy charges that she, Elgin, and Elgin's son, Steven Hunter, forced employees to contribute money and unpaid work on Elgin’s re-election campaigns.
Shelton’s defense attorney, Andrea E. Gambino, had asked the judge to set the verdict aside on grounds of prosecutorial misconduct.
Gambino alleged the government violated Shelton’s right to a fair trial by using a confidential informant to collect evidence from Shelton’s office. The attorney also accused the government of failing to disclose that information until the eve of the trial.
The judge’s ruling, which became public late Thursday, states Shelton had no reasonable expectation of privacy in her office, a township government building near downtown Gary.
Van Bokkelen added his decision was a close one that could have gone against the government.
He stated in his opinion, “While this court denies the (Shelton’s) motion, it cannot help but note the open-ended scope of the informant’s evidence hunt on the (Shelton’s) work desk. Although, the government stayed within the bounds of the legal limits, this may have been more by luck than by design.”
No sentencing date has been set for Shelton, who may face time behind bars, like her boss, Elgin, who is being held in an unidentified halfway house, where she is about to finish a one-year prison term.
Elgin was Calumet Township trustee from 2003 until 2014. She ran one of the largest township poor relief operations in the state.
Elgin and her son, Steven Hunter, pleaded guilty in May 2017 to compelling township employees to give her campaign 1 percent of their public wages as well as work on her campaign during their township work hours.
Hunter served a five-month sentence.
Shelton’s attorney argued Shelton took no part in the shakedown conspiracy
But, Stafford Garbutt, a former strategic adviser to Elgin and a confidential government informant, testified Shelton helped distribute Elgin's political fundraising tickets, which employees were expected to sell or buy with their own personal funds.
Garbutt collected documents from Shelton’s office at the FBI’s request.
Shelton’s defense attorney said that violated Shelton’s Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizures.
The judge ruled the Fourth Amendment prohibits government searches of criminal defendant’s homes without prior approval by a court. “However, an office is not a fortress of solitude,” the judge stated.