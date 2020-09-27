Judges sets bail for man charged with murdering man in 2011

The man testified McQuay had a gun, pointed it at him and told him to search. They left the house, but McQuay told him to turn around because Nava knew who they were, records allege.

The man said McQuay got out of the car and he heard a boom, which he thought was Nava's door being kicked in, and one gunshot, records state.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson wrote McQuay's statements during the recorded phone call with the witness were evidence of his guilt.

McQuay allegedly talked to the witness about being "on the same page."

"McQuay himself admitted to being at the scene of the crime," Anderson wrote. "At no point during the phone call was Desmon McQuay confused to what he and (the witness) said. It is clear they both talked about the same thing, the murder of Julian Nava."

Anderson also argued the witness knew about an injury to Nava's eye, something only a witness to the homicide would know.

Defense attorney Gojko Kasich aggressively questioned the witness, prompting Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan to comment on his tone.

Kasich wrote in court filings the state's only evidence was the witness's testimony and "an ambiguous phone" call.