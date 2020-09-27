 Skip to main content
Judges sets bail for man charged with murdering man in 2011
Judges sets bail for man charged with murdering man in 2011

CROWN POINT — A judge granted bail Friday for a defendant who has been in jail since December on charges alleging he murdered a 19-year-old man in 2011 in Gary. 

Desmon S. McQuay, 29, was extradited from Dayton, Ohio, to Lake County in December after a witness in federal custody worked with authorities to elicit self-incriminating statements during a phone call with McQuay about the homicide of Julian Nava, Lake Criminal Court records show.

A family member found Nava dead March 18, 2011, inside his home in the 4200 block of West 22nd Avenue.

Murder defendants typically aren't afforded bail, unless the court determines the presumption of guilt is not strong.

The witness testified during an Aug. 13 hearing in Lake Criminal Court on McQuay's petition to let bail.

The man said he and McQuay were "like brothers" in 2011 when he received a call from McQuay asking to be picked up at the Oak Knoll Apartments, records state.

The man testified he picked up McQuay and drove by Nava's home, where they saw Nava standing outside. The man said he stopped to use Nava's bathroom, and McQuay asked for a glass of water, according to documents.

When the man came out of the bathroom, he saw McQuay standing over Nava as Nava was curled up and not moving on the floor, records allege.

The man testified McQuay had a gun, pointed it at him and told him to search. They left the house, but McQuay told him to turn around because Nava knew who they were, records allege.

The man said McQuay got out of the car and he heard a boom, which he thought was Nava's door being kicked in, and one gunshot, records state.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson wrote McQuay's statements during the recorded phone call with the witness were evidence of his guilt.

McQuay allegedly talked to the witness about being "on the same page."

"McQuay himself admitted to being at the scene of the crime," Anderson wrote. "At no point during the phone call was Desmon McQuay confused to what he and (the witness) said. It is clear they both talked about the same thing, the murder of Julian Nava."

Anderson also argued the witness knew about an injury to Nava's eye, something only a witness to the homicide would know.

Defense attorney Gojko Kasich aggressively questioned the witness, prompting Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan to comment on his tone.

Kasich wrote in court filings the state's only evidence was the witness's testimony and "an ambiguous phone" call. 

The witness did not tell anyone about Nava's homicide until July 2019, after he pleaded guilty to federal charges, Kasich wrote.

The witness admitted his testimony was motivated by a desire to avoid further prison time, Kasich wrote.

At Sullivan's recommendation, Judge Salvador Vasquez granted McQuay's petition and set bail at $150,000 surety or $15,000 cash.

Kasich moved for a bail reduction, and the court scheduled a hearing on the request for Monday.

Desmon S. McQuay

