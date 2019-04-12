Candidates vying to fill a superior court seat will appear before the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission in May, the Indiana court system announced Tuesday.
The 11 applicants seek to replace Judge William E. Davis, who is set to retire later this month. The candidates are:
Carly A. Brandenburg, Merrillville town Judge Gina L. Jones, Stacy J. Vasilak, Angela M. Jones, Lake County Magistrate Michael N. Pagano, Andrew L. Kraemer, Frank R. P. Martinez, III, William Anthony Walker, Gary city Judge Deidre L. Monroe, Lake County Magistrate Stephen E. Scheele, and Lake County Magistrate Lisa A. Berdine.
Under Lake County’s judicial merit selection system, prospective superior court judges are evaluated by the bipartisan nominating commission, a nine-member mix of lawyers and lay citizens. At the applicant hearings, which are open to the public, commissioners question the candidates and choose three names to forward to the governor for consideration.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has 60 days from receipt of the three nominees to make a final appointment.
The candidates will be interviewed on May 8 in the hearing room of the Lake County Board of Commissioners. Members of the public have until April 22 to submit comments on the candidates’ qualifications to lakejnc@courts.in.gov.