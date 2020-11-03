Julie Olthoff appears to pull ahead in Indiana House District 19

CROWN POINT — The race to determine who would represent Indiana House District 19 showed a former incumbent pulling ahead.

The earliest returns on Tuesday showed a close race between state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, and Republican Julie Olthoff, in a district that includes portions of Merrillville, Hobart and Lakes of the Four Seasons, as well as Crown Point and Winfield.

In 2018, Beck challenged and unseated Olthoff, who occupied the District 19 seat for two terms. Beck won by a mere 245 votes out of the more than 26,000 cast.

Though early returns show Olthoff leading, she said she's not celebrating just yet.

"I know that the absentees are not counted in Lake County so even though I have a lead right now, I'm not counting my chickens so to speak," Olthoff said. "This race and this District 19 is a 50/50 district, so I expect to win by 1% just like before."

Olthoff, a small business owner, said she brought 53 bills into law during her four years in office.

If elected, Olthoff said job creation in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic would be her top priority.