Jury acquits man of charges alleging he killed 1, wounded 2 in shooting at family home

When the shooter turned back toward her, the bandanna had fallen and she could see his face as he walked by the light of a television on her dresser, she said.

As she relived the shooting over and over in the days that followed, she recognized the face. It was Burgess, she testified.

She began attempting to contact a detective three or four days after she was shot and picked Burgess out of a photo lineup several weeks later, she said.

Prosecutor: Motive unknown

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Natalie Williams, who tried the case with Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie, asked the jury what motive the woman had to lie.

The woman was shot five times and went through a traumatic experience, she said.

"You wake up and you realize what happened," Williams said.

Police didn't attempt to gather fingerprint evidence, because nine people lived in the house and Burgess admitted he'd been there before, she said.

"Why test what we already know was there?" she said.