Jury acquits man of charges alleging he killed 1, wounded 2 in shooting at family home

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury deliberated about two hours Thursday night before clearing a defendant of charges alleging he killed a man and seriously wounded a woman when he opened fire on them in their bedroom and subsequently shot the woman's brother during an encounter on a stairway.
Richard Burgess, 22, of Gary, admitted he smoked marijuana; illegally possessed handguns; sold guns, bulletproof vests and other items; and posted messages on Facebook about being "hot" and having to leave Gary.
However, Burgess denied he was the man who entered the home of Jessie Brown, 29, and others July 3, 2018, in the 3400 block of Pierce Street and fired about 20 shots. Brown was killed, and his girlfriend and her brother were wounded.
Besides Brown and the two adults who were wounded, another woman and four children between the ages of 1 month and 14 years old were present in the home.
The jury acquitted Burgess of three counts, including murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery.
Burgess said he wrote posts about having to leave Gary because the people he hung around with "had beef," and he suspected he was a target after suffering a graze wound to the stomach in a shooting July 9, 2018.
No evidence was presented about whether Burgess sought medical treatment for the wound or made a police report about the shooting.
Jury weighs witnesses' credibility
Burgess said he has a child with one of Brown's cousins and considered Brown a friend.
He knew Brown's girlfriend, because he used to sit on her porch on Pierce Street and smoke marijuana with her daughters, he said.
Burgess testified he went to bed about the same time as Brown, Brown's girlfriend and the girlfriend's brother were shot. He was awakened about an hour later by a Facebook call, he said.
He testified the call was from the twin sister of his child's mother. Upon cross-examination, he said the call was made via that woman's Facebook page, but he actually spoke with his child's mother.
He ran the 11 or 12 blocks to Brown's house and stood among other family members who gathered outside as police investigated, he said.
Defense attorneys Susan Severtson and Aaron Koonce told the jury the state lacked any physical evidence tying Burgess to the scene.
Brown's girlfriend told a dispatcher, medics and a detective who visited her at a hospital she didn't know who shot her, Severtson said in her closing statements.
"Almost three weeks later," she "points the finger" at Burgess, Severtson said.
"We don't know if she's lying, but we certainly know she's mistaken," she said.
Severtson questioned why police didn't collect fingerprints from furniture in the home or DNA evidence.
"Fingerprints could be submitted to the lab, and we would know unequivocally that it was not my client," she said.
Woman recounts shooting
Burgess' time on the stand capped a full day in court that also included testimony from Brown's girlfriend, whose wounds were so serious she was resuscitated by hospital staff.
She testified she didn't initially know who shot her, Brown and her brother. She was in a lot of pain and was worried about her brother's 1-month-old baby, who was upstairs, she said.
She was lying in bed just before midnight when she heard what she thought were firecrackers, noticed flashes outside her bedroom and saw a man enter and begin shooting, she said.
The man was wearing a blue hoodie, had a black-and-white bandanna over his face and had a few dreadlocks protruding out from under the hood, she said.
"He started shooting at Jessie," she said. "Next thing, I started getting shot. I grabbed my stomach and fell back."
The shooter turned to leave, but Brown got up and moaned, she said. The shooter turned again and shot Brown several more times. He then turned and shot her again, she said.
When the shooter turned back toward her, the bandanna had fallen and she could see his face as he walked by the light of a television on her dresser, she said.
As she relived the shooting over and over in the days that followed, she recognized the face. It was Burgess, she testified.
She began attempting to contact a detective three or four days after she was shot and picked Burgess out of a photo lineup several weeks later, she said.
Prosecutor: Motive unknown
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Natalie Williams, who tried the case with Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie, asked the jury what motive the woman had to lie.
The woman was shot five times and went through a traumatic experience, she said.
"You wake up and you realize what happened," Williams said.
Police didn't attempt to gather fingerprint evidence, because nine people lived in the house and Burgess admitted he'd been there before, she said.
"Why test what we already know was there?" she said.
Detectives had no reason to swab for DNA, because there was no indication the shooter left any blood behind. There was a lot of blood, but it was from Brown and the other victims, Williams said.
Though the woman and her brother testified they thought there might have been two shooters, the ballistics evidence showed all of the spent casings recovered from the scene and the victims' bodies were fired by the same .40-caliber gun, she said.
Some crimes can't be explained, Williams said.
"They're senseless. They're heinous. They're unnecessary," she said. "But they happen."
