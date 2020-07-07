Jury allowed to use 'common sense' to determine defendant's age, appeals court rules

A jury is entitled to use "common sense" to conclude a criminal defendant is at least 21 years old if prosecutors forget to present direct evidence of the defendant's age, according to a new Indiana Court of Appeals ruling.
Henry Ward Brown, 62, of Gary, also known as "Coach," was sentenced last year to 30 years in prison for child molesting after he forced a girl to have intercourse when she was between 7 and 9 years old, according to court records.
In his appeal, Brown argued prosecutors failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he was over 21 years old when he committed the crime, as required by state law to convict him of a Class A felony instead of Class B, which has a maximum sentence of 20 years.
The appeals court, in its 3-0 ruling, acknowledged prosecutors did not present direct evidence of Brown's age during his November 2019 trial in Lake County, when Brown was 61 years old.
But the court observed that Indiana legal precedents have held "circumstantial testimonial evidence can be sufficient to prove age."
In this case, the court noted the jury readily could conclude Brown was older than 21 based on testimony from the victim detailing his partially bald head and white beard.
Evidence also was presented that at the time of the crime, which occurred between 2011 and 2012, Brown owned three cars, worked as an apartment complex handyman, had a house and cared for six to ten children at a time, according to the appeals court.
"The jury could use its common sense to determine from this evidence that Brown was at least 21 years old when he committed the offense," said Appeals Judge Nancy Vaidik, a Porter County native.
Brown still can request the Indiana Supreme Court review the appellate court decision.
Records show Brown was a former sports coach at the Gary Community School Corp. He was working in maintenance for a Merrillville hotel when he was arrested in 2017.
The victim in the case testified that Brown abused several girls he lured to his home in the 500 block of Warren Street with toys, bicycles, gaming systems and computers for them to use.
He typically had six to 10 children stay at his house on the weekends, she said.
Court records show Brown is awaiting trial in Lake County on two additional child molesting charges.
A status conference in those cases is scheduled for Sept. 17.
