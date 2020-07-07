Jury allowed to use 'common sense' to determine defendant's age, appeals court rules

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A jury is entitled to use "common sense" to conclude a criminal defendant is at least 21 years old if prosecutors forget to present direct evidence of the defendant's age, according to a new Indiana Court of Appeals ruling.

Henry Ward Brown, 62, of Gary, also known as "Coach," was sentenced last year to 30 years in prison for child molesting after he forced a girl to have intercourse when she was between 7 and 9 years old, according to court records.

In his appeal, Brown argued prosecutors failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he was over 21 years old when he committed the crime, as required by state law to convict him of a Class A felony instead of Class B, which has a maximum sentence of 20 years.

The appeals court, in its 3-0 ruling, acknowledged prosecutors did not present direct evidence of Brown's age during his November 2019 trial in Lake County, when Brown was 61 years old.

But the court observed that Indiana legal precedents have held "circumstantial testimonial evidence can be sufficient to prove age."

In this case, the court noted the jury readily could conclude Brown was older than 21 based on testimony from the victim detailing his partially bald head and white beard.