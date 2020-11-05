Jury clears defendant in man's shooting death during alleged drug deal

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury deliberated less than two hours Thursday before acquitting a 24-year-old of all counts linked to the 2013 shooting death of a Hammond man.

Geremiah Erwin was represented at trial this week by defense attorney Scott King, who told jurors Monday to pay close attention because the state's star witness lacked credibility.

In closing statements Thursday, King told jurors if it was reasonably possible witness Trentez Tucker — not Erwin — fatally shot 30-year-old Marchello Valliant on Sept. 24, 2013, in the 7500 block of Chestnut Avenue in Hammond, they had to find Erwin not guilty.

Police found .40-caliber ammunition in Tucker's home after the shooting, the same type used to kill Valliant, King said. Tucker expected to have a marijuana case dismissed in exchange for his testimony, he said.

The veteran defense attorney asked if the state's interpretation of the physical evidence was reasonably possible. Erwin was in the back seat, but Valliant was shot twice in the front of the chest and abdomen, he said.

"You'd have to have arms like an orangutan," he said. "You have to reach your arms all the way around to get the gun straight on with the chest. It's not possible. It's not possible."