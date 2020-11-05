Jury clears defendant in man's shooting death during alleged drug deal

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury deliberated less than two hours Thursday before acquitting a 24-year-old of all counts linked to the 2013 shooting death of a Hammond man.
Geremiah Erwin was represented at trial this week by defense attorney Scott King, who told jurors Monday to pay close attention because the state's star witness lacked credibility.
In closing statements Thursday, King told jurors if it was reasonably possible witness Trentez Tucker — not Erwin — fatally shot 30-year-old Marchello Valliant on Sept. 24, 2013, in the 7500 block of Chestnut Avenue in Hammond, they had to find Erwin not guilty.
Police found .40-caliber ammunition in Tucker's home after the shooting, the same type used to kill Valliant, King said. Tucker expected to have a marijuana case dismissed in exchange for his testimony, he said.
The veteran defense attorney asked if the state's interpretation of the physical evidence was reasonably possible. Erwin was in the back seat, but Valliant was shot twice in the front of the chest and abdomen, he said.
"You'd have to have arms like an orangutan," he said. "You have to reach your arms all the way around to get the gun straight on with the chest. It's not possible. It's not possible."
If Tucker were responsible, "the ship of justice sailed a long time ago," King said.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Jacob Brandewie and Christopher Bruno alleged Erwin shot Valliant as Valliant turned to face Erwin in the back seat during a struggle inside Valliant's white Buick.
Drug deal gone awry?
Erwin was 17 years old when he was charged in 2013 with murder and murder in perpetration of a robbery. He was accused of killing Valliant while attempting to rob Valliant during a marijuana deal.
Surveillance images showed Erwin and Tucker got into Valliant's car at a gas station minutes away from the crime scene on Chestnut, and Valliant drove away.
Tucker testified he smelled — but never held — a sample Valliant held up as they sat in the car, Brandewie said.
When police found Valliant unresponsive in the driver's seat of his Buick, he was clutching money. However, no marijuana was found, Brandewie said.
"Don't fall for the smoke and mirrors. Don't fall for the defense attorney fun house," he said. "Witnesses are like family members, you don't get to choose them."
The deputy prosecutors said Tucker's testimony was corroborated by surveillance video from the gas station and other witnesses, one of whom testified she saw two men fighting in a car and a man in a yellow shirt — later identified as Tucker — outside the car.
When jurors asked if the witness saw anything in Tucker's hand, she said no, Brandewie said.
However, another witness said she looked out after hearing several gunshots and saw a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt — later identified as Erwin — walking away from the car with a gun in his hand, Brandewie said.
Erwin wouldn't have had to have "super Gumby arms" to reach around during a struggle in the car and shoot Valliant, Brandewie said.
A third shot, which traveled through the front passenger seat, corroborated Tucker's testimony that he got out of the car, because Tucker wasn't wounded by that bullet, Brandewie said.
Outside of court, King said he was gratified by the jury's verdict.
"The jury was very attentive and very careful about their work," he said. "I just applaud them for demonstrating a commitment to what they swore to do."
Erwin will remain in custody on a charge in Lake Criminal Court alleging he possessed a gun last year as a convicted felon. He's also being held on allegations he violated the terms of his supervised release on a 2018 federal firearms conviction.
