Jury deliberates verdict in 4-year-old murder case

She said the evidence suggests she stabbed Wilbourn at least once before he overpowered her, slashing her 14 times and fracturing her skull with a metal crowbar.

Jatkiewicz put up a photo of the victim’s bloody face on a video screen as she addressed jurors.

Jatkiewicz said Wilbourn grabbed the victim’s cell phone, peddled home on a bike and immediately jumped into the shower.

Wilbourn’s friends noticed he had a strange cellphone and a stab wound in the back serious enough to go to the hospital.

He told them someone he knew gave him the cell phone. He said he had gotten injured during a fight at a city park with two men he knew.

The victim’s children awoke the next morning, saw the carnage and ran next door to a neighbor who called 911.

Jurors earlier saw a body cam video of Hammond Police Officer Enrique Cook first entering the home.

They saw blood spattered walls and Gonzalez lying dead in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor.

Hammond police tracked the missing phone to a nearby house, beneath a pillow on which officers found Wilbourn asleep – “like a trophy,” Jatkiewicz told jurors.