Jury deliberates verdict in 4-year-old murder case

CROWN POINT — A jury began deliberating Monday whether a Hammond teenager murdered a Hammond mother four years ago.
Defendant Omarion E. Wilbourn, 19, of Hammond, declined late Monday morning to take the witness stand.
He is pleading not guilty to charges of murder in the perpetration of a robbery, robbery and theft.
He sat silently through a week’s worth of prosecution arguments and evidence they say proves he killed Lucia “Lucy” Gonzalez.
His defense attorney, John Maksimovich argued Monday the prosecution is built only on innuendo.
“They show you a crowbar and a knife and bloody photos and say ‘Isn’t it all terrible, he must have done it.”
However, Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane R. Boswell declined to order Wilbourn acquitted, leaving up to jurors to decide.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Michelle M. Jatkiewicz told jurors in her closing arguments Friday that Wilbourn walked through the unlocked front door of the victim’s home in 7500 block of Alexander Avenue in Hammond the night of Aug. 21, 2017, to steal her cellphone.
He had previously purchased marijuana there from the victim’s boyfriend.
Jatkiewicz said the victim apparently confronted him with a knife and, “The fight is on.”
She said the evidence suggests she stabbed Wilbourn at least once before he overpowered her, slashing her 14 times and fracturing her skull with a metal crowbar.
Jatkiewicz put up a photo of the victim’s bloody face on a video screen as she addressed jurors.
Jatkiewicz said Wilbourn grabbed the victim’s cell phone, peddled home on a bike and immediately jumped into the shower.
Wilbourn’s friends noticed he had a strange cellphone and a stab wound in the back serious enough to go to the hospital.
He told them someone he knew gave him the cell phone. He said he had gotten injured during a fight at a city park with two men he knew.
The victim’s children awoke the next morning, saw the carnage and ran next door to a neighbor who called 911.
Jurors earlier saw a body cam video of Hammond Police Officer Enrique Cook first entering the home.
They saw blood spattered walls and Gonzalez lying dead in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor.
Hammond police tracked the missing phone to a nearby house, beneath a pillow on which officers found Wilbourn asleep – “like a trophy,” Jatkiewicz told jurors.
She said Wilbourn showed no remorse when detectives questioned him after they tracked down the men Wilbourn claimed to have given him the cell phone and stabbed him at a park and the men denied it.
“He lied to the police,” Jatkiewicz said.
Jatkiewicz said investigators found DNA – traced to the male line of Wilbourn’s family – on the victim’s bra and the victim’s DNA on Wilbourn’s underpants.
The victim’s body was found to be partially undressed.
The defense argued Wilbourn’s DNA sample on the victim’s bra was too small to be reliable and the victim’s DNA could transferred by her to her cellphone and then to Wilbourn when he handled her cellphone.
“That’s not murder,” Maksimovich argued.
Wilbourn, who has been in custody since his arrest in 2017, is serving a 40-year prison he received last month after pleading guilty to the rape of a 14-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman several weeks before the homicide.