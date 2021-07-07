Jury picked for trial in 1992 cold case murders

CROWN POINT — Lake Criminal Court jurors began Tuesday confronting a 29-year-old murder mystery.
The jury heard opening arguments and testimony in the murder trial of Victor Lofton, 56, of Humboldt, Tennessee.
He is pleading not guilty to the killings of 21-year-old Felicia Howard and her 4-year-old daughter DenNisha Howard on July 15, 1992.
A lack of solid evidence or even leads left the case unsolved until February when Gary Police and the Lake County Prosecutor’s office filed charges.
Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno told jurors that improvements in DNA identification methods permitted a police laboratory to link DNA found at the crime scene to Lofton.
Defense attorney Lemuel Stigler told jurors Lofton was not in the victims’ apartment, in the 3800 block of Washington Street in Gary, on the day of the killing.
Bruno said Lt. Nicholas Wardrip, of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Gary Response Investigative Team, questioned Lofton recently.
He said Lofton denied knowing the victims or ever having been in Gary
However, Bruno said Wardrip also spoke with the defendant’s brother, who said the defendant had lived with him in Gary about the time of the killings and the defendant possessed a gun.
Bruno said investigators recently recovered Lofton’s gun. He said an expert cannot match the gun to a bullet removed from Felicia Howard, but did find some similarities between marks on the bullet and the gun’s firing mechanism.
Bruno said a neighbor of the victims saw a man at the victim’s apartment earlier that night, but didn’t get a full view of his face.
Bruno said the neighbor should testify someone later turned the television volume up louder than usual in the victims’ apartment and then he heard someone knocking on his apartment door.
Bruno said about 20 minutes later, the neighbor heard a louder noise and the footsteps of someone running downstairs.
The bodies of the victims weren’t discovered until the following day.
Police said Felicia Howard was found nude and lying partially on a mattress. Her body appeared to be reaching for DenNisha, who had been shot in the head, records state.
The trial resumes Wednesday.