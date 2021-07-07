Jury picked for trial in 1992 cold case murders

CROWN POINT — Lake Criminal Court jurors began Tuesday confronting a 29-year-old murder mystery.

The jury heard opening arguments and testimony in the murder trial of Victor Lofton, 56, of Humboldt, Tennessee.

He is pleading not guilty to the killings of 21-year-old Felicia Howard and her 4-year-old daughter DenNisha Howard on July 15, 1992.

A lack of solid evidence or even leads left the case unsolved until February when Gary Police and the Lake County Prosecutor’s office filed charges.

Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno told jurors that improvements in DNA identification methods permitted a police laboratory to link DNA found at the crime scene to Lofton.

Defense attorney Lemuel Stigler told jurors Lofton was not in the victims’ apartment, in the 3800 block of Washington Street in Gary, on the day of the killing.

Bruno said Lt. Nicholas Wardrip, of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Gary Response Investigative Team, questioned Lofton recently.

He said Lofton denied knowing the victims or ever having been in Gary