Jury trials to resume March 1, high court says

Lake Superior and Circuit Court judges are preparing to resume jury trials March 1.

In a letter sent to trial court judges Friday, Chief Justice Loretta Rush wrote the past several months have been dark because of the pandemic but conditions are now improving.

"While we must remain vigilant and safe, we write to tell you to begin planning for the statewide order suspending jury trials to expire on March 1," Rush wrote. "It will not be extended."

After a suspension of jury trials last year because of the pandemic, Lake County courts resumed trials on a limited basis last summer.

The Indiana Supreme Court issued a directive Nov. 10 for trial judges in all 92 counties to consult with local bar associations and public health authorities to devise court operating procedures that protect the health of court personnel, court users and the general public.

In response, Lake County judges shifted to mostly remote operations and suspended all jury trials until Jan. 4.

The Supreme Court subsequently suspended jury trials through March 1 in an order issued in mid-December, citing the risk of virus transmission "even if every precaution is taken."