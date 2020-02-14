Jussie Smollett case could complicate reelection of Kim Foxx

Foxx told Chicago radio station WBBM earlier this month that Conway's ad is misleading, in part because it does not explain that charges against Clark were, in fact, dropped.

“We have increased the use of diversion in alternative prosecution by 25%, and there are literally thousands of people" whose cases have been kept out of the court system, including Smollett's and Clark's, she said.

The timing of the new Smollett charges, which Foxx's campaign criticized, was up to the special prosecutor, Dan Webb, a consummate Chicago insider. The former U.S. attorney is a top-dollar criminal lawyer who has been a favorite of judges seeking special prosecutors to take over politically sensitive cases.

Webb has never harbored ill-will towards Foxx, at least not publicly.

He co-hosted a 2016 fundraiser for her and wrote her campaign a $1,000 check during her successful run for state’s attorney. The judge who appointed him to Smollett's case briefly mulled replacing Webb for possible bias in Foxx's favor after revelations about the contributions. He later ruled he saw no evidence of actual bias.