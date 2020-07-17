Juvenile dies after being shot multiple times, police say

GARY — A juvenile died from multiple gunshot wounds Friday night, police said.
At 6:26 p.m. Gary officers were called to a reported shots fired and man down near East 8th Avenue and Kentucky Street, said Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
When police arrived, they found a male juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the home. Medics attempted to treat the victim but he was not responsive. The Lake County Coroner’s Office declared the juvenile deceased at the scene.
A homicide investigation is ongoing and limited information was available Friday night.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
