Keeping Northwest Indiana healthy means adapting to a constantly shifting landscape

Looking beyond the next decade, I believe we will continue to see an extension of the strategy to extend the care for a patient before and after an acute illness. We know that Northwest Indiana has health challenges, with lower life expectancy and higher rates of death from cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes than the rest of the country. Hopefully, we will see benefits of preventative care and utilization of data analytics and our technologies of today to impact the health of patients before they require acute care.

Lastly, technology is no doubt the future of care in this country. How technology is deployed will be difficult to predict, but there will be technology-based solutions allowing patients to be cared for in their homes and to seek help when they need it from online resources with much broader capabilities than we have today.

None of these advances will ever mean that the community hospital becomes a thing of the past. To the contrary, today’s hospitals must evolve into the future as defined by these other forces in the market. All of this can be unsettling for an industry that is so steeped in its traditional care model. But ultimately, the changes should be embraced if they allow us to provide the best care for patients allowing for safer and better outcomes compared to today’s model of care.

Daniel McCormick, MD, is president and CEO of Franciscan Health Crown Point. The opinions are the writer's.

