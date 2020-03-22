Keeping Northwest Indiana healthy means adapting to a constantly shifting landscape

As the population of Northwest Indiana shifts and ages, so does the need for health care facilities close to home. Meanwhile, the shifting ground beneath the U.S. health care system poses other challenges. The basic premise that rewards high volume is changing to a premise that rewards high quality and improved outcomes for patients and their families.
For Franciscan Health, our values of respect for life, fidelity to our mission, compassionate concern, joyful service and Christian stewardship have long made outcomes for patients our primary focus. However, the financial institutions we rely on to reimburse our hospitals for care, including government and commercial insurance, are still working within the old model of reimbursement.
By concentrating on paying based on the volume of patients versus the patient’s outcome, and embedding financial penalties in reimbursements to cut costs, this old model decreases revenues for those institutions like ours that are attempting to focus on outcomes instead of volume. In short, the payment system is not aligned with the goal of developing an outcome-based system of care.
No matter the reimbursement landscape, illnesses, injuries and expectant mothers can’t wait for health care systems to solve every challenge. It’s up to us to plan accordingly and think about where patients will be provided care that maximizes their safety, quality and satisfaction.
Looking at Lake County, the population is increasing in our primary service area, while decreasing in other parts of the county. As a physician, I understand the function of the hospital as the main location where patients seek care and its value as a hub of community connection. But to better care for patients, we need to develop a system with multiple sites of service that provide timely care at the appropriate level. We also need to develop a system where we no longer ask the patient to “guess” where they need to seek care for whatever is ailing them. That should be our job.
The first step in caring for patients is helping them navigate to the correct location for their care. The hospital is, and always will be, the place to go for hyperacute services such as cardiology interventions, major surgeries, trauma, heart procedures, neurosurgery and acute illness warranting immediate intervention. However, retrofitting old hospitals to function efficiently as hyperacute service providers in this high-tech era is neither easy nor cheap.
These harsh realities have brought us to the realization that South Lake County requires significant investment in the acute care infrastructure to reset itself for the care of patients into the future. A new Franciscan Health Crown Point campus is planned for 2023 and will be located to maximize patient access and quality care delivery in a modern, technology-driven environment.
The property on the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231 currently includes Franciscan Health Franciscan Point and a University of St. Francis facility. The new regional medical center at this location will be better suited for south Lake County and nearby areas in Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The project also will include a doubling of the size of the USF campus and expansion of Franciscan Point’s ortho ambulatory surgery center. Other parcels at this location are reserved for a residential development, commercial use and a potential home to Andrean High School’s new facilities. This planned investment in Northwest Indiana is a testament to our confidence in the future growth of this area.
Beyond a new campus, look for Franciscan to develop multiple sites for primary, urgent and specialty care connected through technology so we can best communicate to patients and each other. Lastly, we understand that no matter how we look at it, not every hospital nor every market can provide every service.
It simply is not feasible considering the shortage of expertise available and the cost of infrastructure to support such care. In these circumstances, consolidation of service lines between our Franciscan Health hospitals or strategic partnerships with other healthcare providers is critical to complete the full spectrum of acute care. For example, there is limited availability of stroke trained neurologists as well as neurosurgeons in our market. Partnering with academic medical centers through remote telemonitors allows expeditious access to these professionals.
Looking beyond the next decade, I believe we will continue to see an extension of the strategy to extend the care for a patient before and after an acute illness. We know that Northwest Indiana has health challenges, with lower life expectancy and higher rates of death from cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes than the rest of the country. Hopefully, we will see benefits of preventative care and utilization of data analytics and our technologies of today to impact the health of patients before they require acute care.
Lastly, technology is no doubt the future of care in this country. How technology is deployed will be difficult to predict, but there will be technology-based solutions allowing patients to be cared for in their homes and to seek help when they need it from online resources with much broader capabilities than we have today.
None of these advances will ever mean that the community hospital becomes a thing of the past. To the contrary, today’s hospitals must evolve into the future as defined by these other forces in the market. All of this can be unsettling for an industry that is so steeped in its traditional care model. But ultimately, the changes should be embraced if they allow us to provide the best care for patients allowing for safer and better outcomes compared to today’s model of care.
Daniel McCormick, MD, is president and CEO of Franciscan Health Crown Point. The opinions are the writer's.