Kegebein recognized for community service

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — Portage Township Trustee Brendan Clancy recently recognized longtime Portage Township community leader Jason Kegebein for his years of service to the people of the township.

Kegebein retired as director of the South Haven unit of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana after 13 years of service to devote more time to his ministry as pastor of New Hope Church of God in South Haven and to spend more time with his family.

Kegebein is now also serving as health coordinator with PATH Inc., A Positive Approach to Teen Health. The organization helps empower youth to make positive decisions.

In addition, Kegebein will continue to serve as president of the South Haven Lion’s Club.

Clancy said Kegebein has been “instrumental in providing food for Portage Township families, especially during the pandemic.”

“Jason Kegebein has strengthened partnerships between community residents, businesses and organizations for all of its members,” said Clancy, adding he has also been a steadfast partner with Portage Township Department of Parks and Recreation in raising the quality of life of community residents.