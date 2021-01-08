Ken Allen donates $30,000 to help parents buy Christmas gifts

Injury Attorney Kenneth J. Allen has donated $30,000 in gift cards to Northwest Indiana families in need to help them purchase Christmas presents for their children.

Each family received a $100 Meijer gift card.

Parents used the gift cards to shop at the Meijer in Highland and the Meijer in Valparaiso Dec. 11.

Additionally, Allen worked in concert with Portage and Hammond school districts to distribute the gift cards to those families most in need.

I’m passionate about helping others and giving back to the community,”Allen said. “Growing up in Gary and working in the mills and the trades, I’ve seen firsthand the hardship families face when jobs are lost by layoffs or cutbacks which has certainly happened this year due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Good people in difficult times deserve help. “

Allen said he considers himself fortunate.

“Practicing law in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland has been a true blessing, and I want to share my blessing with others."

Over the years, Allen has donated hundreds of thousands to needy families in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland, sponsoring programs like Reading Buddies, which promotes child literacy in Lake and Porter Counties, the Kidstop program, providing a safe environment and engaging place for children afterschool, and supplying winter coats for kids as well as providing 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners to the area’s needy families.

