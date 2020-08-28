Kenosha shooting strains tie between Black residents, police

"Watching that video of Mr. Blake, you should be angry," Kennedy said. "There's no way you can have any humanity and not respond with anger, frustration. I'm that angry. I'm that hurt. I'm that frustrated. I have a responsibility to be that and still try to be constructive and build my community and maintain the quality of life of my constituents.

"Be angry and vocal, but when you're done be with me so we can build this city."

About 11% of Kenosha's 99,000 residents are Black, but only about seven of the police force's 207 officers are African American. Kenosha's white population is about 67%, while 89% of the city's police officers are white.

Ray Roberts, a data scientist who has lived in the city about a decade, said he and other Black residents face very different rules when dealing with police than white residents do.

"If you're a white guy, a firefighter with an open (alcohol) container and gun in your car and you get pulled over, you get dropped off at the firehouse," said Roberts, 38. "If you're Black, that might be the end of your life — you get shot or you might face 20 (years in prison)."

Tensions simmered Thursday as a number of businesses remained boarded up and some motorists shouted at law enforcement driving around Kenosha.