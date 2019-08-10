GARY — Coroners in Kentucky are searching for family members of a deceased woman who was born in Gary.
The Fayette County coroner is asking for the public's help to find the relatives of 68-year-old Barbara J. Scarborough, who lived on Peachtree Road in Lexington, Kentucky.
Scarborough was born in Gary on October 22, 1950, the coroner's report said.
Scarborough was a ward of the state and was cared for by state guardianship. She died of natural causes at the Saint Joseph Hospital, according to the report.
Anyone with information about Scarborough or her family is asked to contact Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn at 859-455-5700.