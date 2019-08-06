CROWN POINT — Kid power was on display Tuesday at the Lake County Fair.
Dozens of children showed their might in the annual pedal pull competition.
Riding on miniature, leg-powered tractors, contestants attempted to get as far down the track as they could while pulling various amounts of weight.
The competition included five different age divisions. The top three finishers in each is eligible to participate in the state pedal pull championship later this month at the Indiana State Fair.
Contestants had plenty of encouragement from family, friends and others in the crowd.
The cheers grew louder the farther the children made it down the course.
Jay Molenhouse, the pedal pull superintendent, was the most vocal at the event.
“Keep those legs going, keep those legs going,” Molenhouse chanted as children were pedaling. “Don’t stop.”
Some of the loudest cheers came when contestants completed a full pull of 40 feet.
Jaxon Biesterfeld, of Beecher, became accustomed to accomplishing that feat in the 3- to 4-year-old division.
That group started off by pulling 130 pounds behind them.
Biesterfeld and Vance Schulte, of Earl Park, Indiana, were the only two in the division to make it down the entire track with that weight.
In the second round, the weight was increased to 175 pounds.
Once again, Biesterfeld completed a full pull to win the division.
“That was 175 pounds, and he pulled it with ease,” Molenhouse said.
Schulte came up a little short on the course to take second in the division. Michael Mehal, of Crown Point, took third.
In the 5- to 6-year-old division, there were no full pulls, but Allen Young, of Crown Point, came the closest.
While pulling 225 pounds of weight behind him, Young made it 39 feet 6 inches down the course.
That was enough to take first in the division.
Anna Bilik, of Hebron, was second and Ether Molenhouse, of Fort Wayne, placed third.