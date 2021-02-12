WATCH NOW: Kim Kardashian visits with PNW criminal justice class

HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest students got to "keep up" with a special guest in class this week.
Kim Kardashian joined students in Associate Professor Nicky Ali Jackson’s wrongful convictions class on Thursday morning and discussed her criminal justice advocacy.
The virtual special topics course is a part of PNW's criminal justice program, which is set to become a degree program during the upcoming fall semester.
Kardashian, who is currently studying to become a lawyer, has made headlines over the past few years for using her platform to advocate for criminal justice reform.
The reality TV star and businesswoman lobbied former President Donald Trump to reduce prison sentences, in some cases resulting in pardons, and has written letters in support of clemency petitions.
"I love that she's using her position. I love that she's using her celebrity to address really important social justice issues," Jackson told The Times.
Jackson said Kardashian spoke to her class of 28, as well as her daughter, Bryn, who is a junior at the University of Michigan, about how she got involved with criminal justice reform.
Kardashian was welcoming and open with students, answering every question posed to her, Jackson said.
"She talked about being in law school. She really talked a lot about being a mom and having black children, and how it really has opened her eyes to things," Jackson said.
Jackson said she teared up after Kardashian acknowledged her advocacy work during the class, "It was like, 'Wow,' ... somebody who understands this movement knows how much work I have put into this."
This past summer, Jackson created the Willie T. Donald Exoneration Advisory Coalition to raise awareness, create policy reform and support those who have been, or will be, wrongfully convicted in the state of Indiana. Jackson recently spoke of the coalition and Donald on an episode of "True Crime Daily."
Donald served 24 years in prison after he was convicted at trial in 1992 for the robbery and murder of a man in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood.
Donald was exonerated in 2016.
A surprise visit
After hearing of Kardashian's virtual visit with a similar class at Georgetown University last year, Jackson said she was able to extend an invitation to Kardashian through one of her producers.
Kardashian's surprise visit with the class lasted about 35 minutes, Jackson said, and started with Kardashian saying she was honored and humbled to join the class.
"They were all muted, but you could definitely hear the screams. I mean, that was the coolest thing ever," Jackson said, noting Kardashian joined as "admin," so students didn't know who their guest speaker was until Kardashian showed up on the screen.
“This is by far the most interesting and interactive course I have taken between the two schools I have attended. It is amazing how much my interest has grown on this topic,” student Shirin Gutierrez said of Kardashian's visit.
Previously, Jackson arranged a virtual visit with Jason Flom, a music industry mogul and founder and CEO of Lava Records, for the same class. Flom has worked with performers including Greta Van Fleet, Katy Perry, Kid Rock and Lorde.
Flom also is an advocate for those who have been wrongly convicted, and has a podcast called "Wrongful Conviction."
Students also have met exonerees in class. In March, a death row exoneree will be sharing his ordeal with the students, Jackson said in a press release.
“It is amazing for students to connect academic research to the real-world environment,” Jackson said. "Many students have shared that they want to pursue a career in social justice."