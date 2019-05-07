HOBART — Mark A. Kopil was the winner of the District 1 Hobart City Councilman race, a position now held by Jerry Herzog.
Kopil, 47, who works as a ready mix truck driver for Ozinga, defeated fellow Democrats Michael "Mike" Adams and Michael J. Chhutani.
No Republicans filed for the District 1 council position in the primary.
"I'm appreciative and humbled by the support of the voters and I look forward to serving the people of Hobart," Kopil said.
Herzog, who will serve as City Councilman in District 1 for 12 years at the end of the year, ran against fellow Democrat Mayor Brian Snedecor.
Snedecor handily defeated Herzog in Tuesday night's primary.
Kopil's has said he'd like to focus on city infrastructure, including looking at bringing in sanitary sewers and city water to District 1.
"There's still a lot of residents on septics and water," Kopil said.
Kopil said he'd also like to see more development, both business and residential, on and around the U.S. 30 corridor.
One possibility, in the Silverstone area, would be the building of a convention center.
"There's the development of the Veterans Home in Silverstone, which is a good start, but I'd like to see further development including a convention center," Kopil said.
Kopil said he'd also like to see abandoned businesses purchased and up and running.
"If we could find businesses for existing structures that would be fantastic," Kopil said.
Additionally, Kopil would like to see the city make it safer for pedestrians, including the possibility of crosswalks.
"That's the key right there," Kopil said.
Adams, 69, served as the executive director of the Hobart Chamber of Commerce for 10 years and remains involved in the community.
When serving as executive director, Adams said he never had a chance to get involved in city affairs.
Now was that time, Adams said.
"When director of the chamber, part of my job was getting to know the city. I thought the next logical step would be to sit on the City Council," Adams said.
Chhutani, 43, took an early retirement last year as head of marketing at Dwyer Instruments in Michigan City.
"I took a year to be with my family then after the election I will be working as head of sales and business development for Siral," Chhutani said.
Chhutani grew up in Country Club Hills, Illinois, but has been living in Hobart for the last 12 years since it was a centralized position between his job and his Illinois extended family.
One of his top priorities was to attract more businesses to Hobart particularly the U.S. 30 corridor.
Chhutani is concerned that the retail corridor could begin looking like a formerly bustling business area in Matteson, Illinois.
"The (Hobart U.S. 30) area is seeing a time where businesses are closing and if we don't get on that early it could snowball," Chhutani said.