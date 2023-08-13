As I slowly pulled onto East Sixth Avenue and Carolina Street, no one was in sight. Parking the car, I turned the engine off and let the cool summer breeze caress my face.

It has been about a year since my last visit. Then, I was with Corey Hagelberg escorting a private delegation of tourists from Ball State University. They focused their interest on the hulking, darkened architecture of Emerson School, which defiantly remains standing as so much around it has crumbled away.

A friend recently told me that vandals had removed all the window frames. The metal frames once held thick glass panels that shielded thousands of gifted children in sacred hallways. The spaces left are gaping holes that expose the rotted innards of Emerson's forgotten heart.

To my left is a small church house with a roof covered on one side with solar panels. It belongs to Progressive Community Church. Sitting next to the church is a finely manicured, well-maintained urban farm, FAITH Farms & Orchard.

FAITH Farms CDC is "a social, environmental and food justice organization that advocates for equitable access to available resources that benefit black indigenous people of color in the city of Gary and throughout Northwest Indiana," according to its website.

Open greenhouses protect the greenest shrubbery, vegetables, and other staples. Mulched-lined pathways make the site feel welcoming and cheerful. Refrigerators are dotted here and there. Yes, there are refrigerators outside painted with "free food" lettering.

Perhaps it is fate that Progressive Community Church sits near Gary's first infirmary. St. Mary Mercy was Gary's first hospital — opening in November of 1907 on Sixth and Carolina Street.

The facility operated inside a double townhouse until moving to Seventh and Tyler years later. The townhouse still exists, somewhat. A firebug recently set it on fire. The historic site now sits charred and blistered behind thick weeds taller than it.

The dichotomy between the urban farm and the empty Emerson complex speaks volumes. One side of the street represents life, rejuvenation and nurturing, the other neglect, suffering and decay. Metaphorically, it is a visual of what Gary has — or has not — become.

Sticking to the theme of food scarcity, Gary is a notable sufferer. The debate whether to use "food desert" or "food apartheid" roils on. To me, when it comes to the bottom line, what it gets called doesn't matter much.

People are eating highly unhealthy foods, hopelessly addicted to sugar and processed carbohydrates. There are more gas stations than grocery stores, and those stations readily provide access to killer sweets that contribute to our problems with diabetes, high blood pressure and other issues.

As a recent diagnosis of acute colitis has cruelly taught me, Gary has very few commercial options for fresh, healthy foods. I've seen families grocery shopping at our gas stations. They feed their kids a rigid diet of McDonald's, chips, fried foods and sugary beverages. When no grocery store is within walking distance and transportation is lacking, what does one expect to happen?

Urban farmers of Gary are more connected and well-networked, probably more now than ever. Yet, it's still not enough. More resources must be available to let parents know the current options to put better quality foods and snacks in their homes.

There is an apparent disparity. What's available locally seemingly can't compete with options available at big box stores across the Region. The reason is due to the lack of farmers.

"Our goal is to attract more growers," said Curtis Whitaker, assistant pastor of Progressive Community Church and Emerson's native son. "There's a famine in the land. There's always hardship with sourcing food and living on the farm."

Critical experiments like FAITH Farms are helping to cultivate the next generation of urban agriculture ambassadors.

"The need for us to grow our food gets bolstered by studies showing that locally produced products are better from a general health perspective," Whitaker said.

FAITH Farms provides a needed respite from the dash-and-bash world that surrounds it. Offering food for the soul and the body, the good people of Progressive Community Church seem to have their fingers on the pulse of Gary's collective consciousness.

As such, the history of Sixth and Carolina trudges forth. A little less noted, far fewer occupying it — but just as crucial as ever.