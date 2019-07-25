Kouts High grad named DAR Good Citizen

VALPARAISO — Allison Melendez, a graduate of Kouts Middle/High School, has been named the William Henry Harrison Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award.
As part of the competition, she was required to write an essay on the new challenges America faces in the future.
The daughter of David and Sherry Melendez has served her community through the Porter County Substance Abuse Council, hosting a food pantry and blood drive through the National Honor Society and hosting a garage sale to earn money for a mission trip to Haiti.
During high school, she was involved in many activities, including Student Council, National Honor Society, Choir, Yearbook, Science Club, Spell Bowl, Bible Study, Cross-Country and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
She participated in several extracurricular activities such as book clubs, Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership and serving on a mission trip to Haiti.
She plans to attend Valparaiso University this fall to earn a degree in nursing. Her career goal is to become a labor and delivery nurse with an aspiration to work in Third World countries to help pregnant women who cannot afford to go to a hospital for maternity needs.
She recently participated in the State Honor Group Competition for the DAR Good Citizen. She was one of 13 student finalists from Indiana to compete.
Other Good Citizen Awards were presented to Madison Hanna of Morgan Township High School, Meredith Hansen of Valparaiso High School and Emma Sue Rice of Washington Township Middle/High School.