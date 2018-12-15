Holidays shouldn’t be about hunger, but in Northwest Indiana approximately one in six reside…

Lessons of Kwanzaa

Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois, a college-preparatory, co-educational high school in the Dominican tradition, embraces diversity in many ways but particularly with its African-American Cultural Studies course taught by Carol Lanier.

Lanier, a 25-year teacher, is also the director of diversity for the school. “This is my second year as director, but I’ve been involved in antiracism efforts at Marian since 2004,” she said. “These efforts are mandated by the Dominican Sisters of Springfield, Illinois, and we were trained in this area by an organization called Crossroads.”

According to its website, Crossroads’ mission is “to dismantle systemic racism and build antiracist multicultural diversity within institutions and communities implemented primarily by training institutional transformation teams.”

The Marian Catholic Diversity Council includes a student organization, as well as two groups composed of adults: one made up of faculty members and one with faculty, parents and friends of Marian.

As director of diversity, Lanier proposed the African-American Cultural Studies course and is working on an after-school public presentation on Kwanzaa. The course includes the seven principles of Kwanzaa and about its founder, Professor Maulana Karenga. In the past, a student would include something about Kwanzaa on the school’s daily public address announcements.

This year, Lanier said each student in the class will adopt an African country and research its customs, culture, politics and economics. A presentation on the country will include the flag, foods and traditional garb. Students will also be allowed to wear African garments instead of the following the school dress code.

The daily announcements this year will each include one of the seven principles each day. In addition, the Kinara will be on display alongside Marian's Christmas decorations.

Lanier stresses Kwanzaa's importance with the growing prominence of multiculturalism. Lanier said she has seen a great deal of support from parents, teachers, students and the Dominican Sisters of Springfield for diversity, as well as a change in Marian’s complexion during her 25-year tenure. “Our school has transitioned from being all Caucasian to mostly students of color, including international students,” she said.

Though Kwanzaa was derived from a celebration of the harvest, Lanier said, “it is also a time for family, for sharing and for recognition of unity.”