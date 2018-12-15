Unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith. These are the seven principles of Kwanzaa.
Created in the 1970s by Maulana Karenga, the Kwanzaa celebration begins Dec. 26 and continues through Jan. 1, with each of the seven days dedicated to one of the principles.
According to Jonathan Boose, Kwanzaa and Juneteenth Committee president and organizer in Gary, Karenga was a professor and chairman of Black Studies at California State University during the 1960 Watts riots in the Los Angeles area. Karenga developed Kwanzaa as a way to bring African-Americans together and garner a sense of pride at this contentious time.
“Kwanzaa combines aspects of African harvest celebrations and centers on lighting the seven candles of the Kinara, or special candelabra, that each represent a different principle or ideal,” Boose said.
Many African-Americans celebrate the conventional Christmas Dec. 25, and some observe Kwanzaa, as well. Boose explained that Kwanzaa is not intended to replace Christmas; rather it is designed to fill a cultural vacuum and repel negative stereotypes. “African-Americans were stripped of customs while they were enslaved,” he noted. “Kwanzaa provides positive customs and pushes back on negative stereotypes to give African-Americans a healthy self-concept.”
The annual Kwanzaa celebration hosted in Gary includes the pageantry of the holiday, as well as traditional African foods. Boose said the festivities attract people throughout Northwest Indiana and even Chicago.
Boose emphasized that celebrating Kwanzaa is especially important today. “Kwanzaa highlights the diversity in this country, which is our strength,” he said. “If people of other backgrounds attend a Kwanzaa celebration and are exposed to African-American customs, they might realize the strong connection between the customs.” He added that while individuals of diverse backgrounds have different ways of expressing themselves — be it in languages or religions — they might find a common bond in Kwanzaa’s principles.
“Kwanzaa promotes a universal unity with principles that connect us all,” said Boose. “The more people that expose themselves to other cultures, the harder it becomes to persecute others.”