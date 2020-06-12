You are the owner of this article.
La Lumiere among first schools to announce fall reopening plan
La Lumiere among first schools to announce fall reopening plan

School stock
Times Staff

LAPORTE — La Lumiere School is announcing plans for its students' return to class this fall.

The small, independent LaPorte County school will lead in-person classes from mid-August through Thanksgiving break with all post-Thanksgiving reviews and assessments to be completed remotely.

La Lumiere Head of School Adam Kronk shared the school's plan for fall reopening with parents in an email this week. Returning students will be met with outdoor learning, temperature taking, virus and antibody testing, tracing, sanitizing, social distancing and quarantining as necessary, according to a Friday news release.

"Decisions in response to the coronavirus pandemic are made with the aim of providing a commitment to excellence while doing what is best for the health and safety of the La Lumiere community," the school news release reads. "By examining the best available data on the virus, receiving guidance from health care professionals and experts, and with direct feedback from our staff, students, and families, the school is charting a course for the fall and will continue to monitor the virus’ impact on the local and regional community, and will be ready to adjust accordingly."

School leaders say La Lumiere's small class sizes and 190-acre campus will help maintain healthy and safe education with room for outdoor classes and activities.

La Lumiere's announcement comes just days after state officials released broad guidance for reopening schools, and puts the independent high school among the first Northwest Indiana schools to publicly share its fall semester plans.

The school's fall in-person education, followed by remote learning after Thanksgiving, mirrors schedules set by several Indiana universities.

La Lumiere's reopening plan was developed among school leaders in conversation with health experts, according to the release. Further details for the school's spring semester will be developed throughout the school year and as more information about the coronavirus pandemic's trajectory is available.

"I'm extremely proud of how our faculty and students finished last semester with robust remote learning and as much continued connection and community as we possibly could under the circumstances," Head of School Adam Kronk said in the news release. "It's clear that the best learning happens in person, and we are confident that if anyone can do it safely this fall, we can."

