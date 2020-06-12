La Lumiere among first schools to announce fall reopening plan

La Lumiere Head of School Adam Kronk shared the school's plan for fall reopening with parents in an email this week. Returning students will be met with outdoor learning, temperature taking, virus and antibody testing, tracing, sanitizing, social distancing and quarantining as necessary, according to a Friday news release.

"Decisions in response to the coronavirus pandemic are made with the aim of providing a commitment to excellence while doing what is best for the health and safety of the La Lumiere community," the school news release reads. "By examining the best available data on the virus, receiving guidance from health care professionals and experts, and with direct feedback from our staff, students, and families, the school is charting a course for the fall and will continue to monitor the virus’ impact on the local and regional community, and will be ready to adjust accordingly."