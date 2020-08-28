 Skip to main content
Labor Day sobriety checkpoint planned, police say
Sobriety Checkpoint Stock

In this file photo, police officers participating with the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership conduct a sobriety checkpoint in 2018. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

GARY — Drivers could encounter a sobriety checkpoint in Gary while out and about during Labor Day weekend.

During the weekend of Sept. 4 to Sept. 7 the Gary Police Department will be holding a checkpoint in the city, said Lt. Dawn Westerfield. The checkpoints should give drivers minimal delays in their travels, she said. The location and timing of the checkpoint is not disclosed ahead of time. 

Drivers waved into the checkpoint should have a driver’s license and vehicle registration ready. Police urged individuals who plan to drink alcohol to have a designated driver or use a ride share service.

“The life you save could be your own,” Westerfield said. “Our goal is to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roadways and discourage impaired people from getting behind the wheel. Reducing the number of impaired drivers will reduce the amount of alcohol related crashes and ultimately lives saved.”

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Traffic Safety Administration funded the checkpoint to deter impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

