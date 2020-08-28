Labor Day sobriety checkpoint planned, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Drivers could encounter a sobriety checkpoint in Gary while out and about during Labor Day weekend.

During the weekend of Sept. 4 to Sept. 7 the Gary Police Department will be holding a checkpoint in the city, said Lt. Dawn Westerfield. The checkpoints should give drivers minimal delays in their travels, she said. The location and timing of the checkpoint is not disclosed ahead of time.

Drivers waved into the checkpoint should have a driver’s license and vehicle registration ready. Police urged individuals who plan to drink alcohol to have a designated driver or use a ride share service.

“The life you save could be your own,” Westerfield said. “Our goal is to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roadways and discourage impaired people from getting behind the wheel. Reducing the number of impaired drivers will reduce the amount of alcohol related crashes and ultimately lives saved.”