Lack of body cameras fuels suspicion in Chicago shooting

In announcing that the officers were not wearing body cameras, the police department stressed that it “understands how technology can support accountability and transparency.” In the past, the department has pointed to its rollout of body cameras as among the most extensive of any police force in the nation.

But department spokesman Howard Ludwig said citywide teams, including the team that Superintendent David Brown created last month to respond to crime hot spots, do not yet have the cameras.

“It's a matter of resources,” Ludwig said. “We don't have enough to go around."

The department said it is working on changing that, announcing in a news release that getting the cameras to that team and another similar group was a priority under the 2021 budget.

On Tuesday, both Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the department is working to get cameras to as many officers as possible. Both of them suggested that the effort to put more uniformed officers on the street led to a shortage of cameras.

Lightfoot, who started trying to equip more officers on the street with cameras even before Sunday's shooting, said, “We can't have people out on the street interfacing with the public on a regular basis who don't have body cameras.”