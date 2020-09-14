Lack of early voting sites, temperature taking at polls is voter suppression, candidate says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — As the second largest county in the state geographically, it is "unimaginable" that LaPorte County has only two early voting locations, county commissioner candidate Joe Haney told the local election board.

"Tens of thousands of LaPorte County citizens have to drive as much as 45 minutes to reach an early voting location," he told the county election board Friday. "This election is likely to see both a record number of absentee ballots, as well as total voter turnout. The failures of the election board, the county clerk and commission leadership on election issues this year are unprecedented in this county."

Haney, a Republican, is facing off against Democrat incumbent Commissioner Vidya Kora, a physician, for the third district seat in the upcoming general election.

County election officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Haney objected to election officials not certifying an additional early voting location in the southern portion of LaPorte County.