Lack of early voting sites, temperature taking at polls is voter suppression, candidate says

LAPORTE — As the second largest county in the state geographically, it is "unimaginable" that LaPorte County has only two early voting locations, county commissioner candidate Joe Haney told the local election board.
"Tens of thousands of LaPorte County citizens have to drive as much as 45 minutes to reach an early voting location," he told the county election board Friday. "This election is likely to see both a record number of absentee ballots, as well as total voter turnout. The failures of the election board, the county clerk and commission leadership on election issues this year are unprecedented in this county."
Haney, a Republican, is facing off against Democrat incumbent Commissioner Vidya Kora, a physician, for the third district seat in the upcoming general election.
County election officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
Haney objected to election officials not certifying an additional early voting location in the southern portion of LaPorte County.
"Both the South County Community Coalition and the Better Government Study Group worked together to make the process as easy as possible for the election board and county clerk," he said. "The Town of Wanatah had unanimously approved a location, the Wanatah town hall, as an early voting location as well."
Haney, who said he is a former clinician and clinical operations manager with over 20 years of health care experience, also objected to the required temperature screening for voters.
"Arbitrary numbers on a non-calibrated device, being administered by lay people, cannot be allowed to stand between citizens and their right to vote," he said. "The right to vote is one of our most cherished rights."
"The failure to provide additional early voting locations, and the arbitrary temperature screenings for voters ... are tantamount to voter suppression," Haney said. "It's appalling to me and I simply won't stand by and witness voters being disenfranchised."
