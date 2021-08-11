Lake 911 settles workplace suit with former dispatcher

HAMMOND — The Lake County 911 dispatch center and a former employee have settled a workplace discrimination suit.

Lawyers for Lake County government and Mary Jamie reported Wednesday to U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon they had agreed to request the dismissal of the suit by next month.

Jamie filed suit in February 2020 seeking damages over claims she suffered “systemic, race-base discrimination” while working in the 911 call room at the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point.

She stated in the suit she took a job with the county in November 2014 just before radio dispatch rooms in 19 city and town police and fire departments were consolidated into a single countywide call center.

Jamie, a Latina woman of Puerto Rican descent, rose to the position of supervisor.

She claims she witnessed disproportionate discipline given to minority employees.

She said she complained the county’s human resources department about discrimination, but her “concerns were never addressed and no one was ever held accountable.”