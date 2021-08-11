Lake 911 settles workplace suit with former dispatcher

HAMMOND — The Lake County 911 dispatch center and a former employee have settled a workplace discrimination suit.
Lawyers for Lake County government and Mary Jamie reported Wednesday to U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon they had agreed to request the dismissal of the suit by next month.
Jamie filed suit in February 2020 seeking damages over claims she suffered “systemic, race-base discrimination” while working in the 911 call room at the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point.
She stated in the suit she took a job with the county in November 2014 just before radio dispatch rooms in 19 city and town police and fire departments were consolidated into a single countywide call center.
Jamie, a Latina woman of Puerto Rican descent, rose to the position of supervisor.
She claims she witnessed disproportionate discipline given to minority employees.
She said she complained the county’s human resources department about discrimination, but her “concerns were never addressed and no one was ever held accountable.”
She said she was demoted and suffered a pay cut only six weeks after her complaint to human resources. She said she felt forced to resign from the 911 call center.
The case wasn’t scheduled for trial. Federal court activity has been curtailed for more than a year as a public health precaution in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matthew Fech, the attorney for Lake County government, said Wednesday the settlement between Jamie and the county calls for the county to pay Jamie $20,000.
Fech said the county doesn’t admit committing any wrongdoing against Jamie. He said the settlement avoids an even more costly and time-consuming resolution to the suit.
He added, “The county is always reviewing its policies and treatment of employees to ensure the county is in full compliance with all state and federal laws.”
Lloyd Mullins, a Crown Point attorney, who was representing Jamie, couldn’t be reached Wednesday for comment.
