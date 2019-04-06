Decor, including colorful flowers and balloons, helps welcome guests to the grand opening of the Lake Area Recovery Club Saturday in Griffith. The group primarily hosts Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, but also hosts Narcotics Anonymous meetings too. The establishment is open to the public and for travelers.
GRIFFITH — The Lake Area Recovery Club celebrated a new era of being a center of support for those on the path of recovery.
On Saturday, the grand opening of the Lake Area Recovery Club at 1025 E. Ridge Road in Griffith gathered people from all walks of life.
“We want people to know we're out there to help people,” Bill Marvel Jr., LARC president, said. “We know there's an opioid epidemic and we want to take action.”
The grand opening celebrated the re-naming of the organization and its transformation into a standard nonprofit organization 501c3 status.
The LARC was formerly known as the Big Book Legacy Group, which started 2010 in Highland. In August 2014, the club relocated to Griffith. Marvel said as of now, about 250 people come through the organization's doors every week.
The group recently changed their name to make it more recognizable to the public and for travelers who come to our area looking for meetings. The LARC's mission statement is to “offer a safe, sober environment for people and their families seeking recovery.”
“There are many reasons why we changed the name, but the primary reason is that it shows who we are and what we are all about,” Marvel said.
The meetings are based on the structure of 12-step recovery, which includes Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and a Narcotics Anonymous group which meets every week.
The nonprofit organization primarily depends on volunteers and financial contributions.
In May 2017, the Griffith Police Department began the PAARI project, which stands for “Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative.”
LARC acts as a resource to Griffith police, who can contact LARC on behalf of people who are seeking rehabilitation. LARC also provides the same partnered assistance to the Highland Police Department.
“Anytime I call Bill, he answers and it's an honor to celebrate this today,” Griffith Chief Greg Mance said. “If we have someone who needs help with addiction recovery we call Bill or the team and they respond to the police station and make that initial one-on-one contact, which is important. It shows people an example of someone who has been there and conquered addiction and found recovery.”
As the organization looks to continue their path of providing support, Marvel said the group is seeking people who can help in fundraising and donation efforts.
