Lake Area United Way donates $225K to local Salvation Army for COVID-19 relief

MUNSTER — Since concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic began to skyrocket throughout the Region in March, The Salvation Army of Lake County has seen a 500% increase in the need for services.
Now, the local branch is receiving $225,000 from Lake Area United Way (LAUW) to continue to provide its hunger and homelessness prevention services, according to a news release.
The donation, which is through LAUW's NWI COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund, will help people like Vic and Emily Andrews, who have "been hit with one great difficulty after another."
A few years ago, the Andrews' 8-year-old grandson died. After paying for a burial, they couldn't afford to pay rent. So, The Salvation Army stepped in to help, according to a news release.
The couple again found themselves calling The Salvation Army this spring.
"Victor has underlying health issues and was exposed to the COVID-19 virus. His employer didn’t want to take a chance on other employees getting infected and becoming ill, so Vic was placed on unpaid leave," Emily said in a news release. "With what little money we had, we didn’t have enough to buy food."
So, Emily contacted The Salvation Army of Lake County, where the Hammond-Munster Community Center welcomed her with "open arms."
"I was treated with dignity, and not like I was a needy person begging for food. The groceries were already packed in boxes and bags and waiting for me when I arrived," Emily said in a news release. "The way I was greeted, and how our needs were met, I knew that they really cared."
Since the pandemic shuttered businesses across Lake County, The Salvation Army has provided 3,433 households with groceries and served 2,955 hot meals between its three community centers.
“Without the strategic partnership between Lake Area United Way and The Salvation Army of Lake County, people like Victor and Emily would not have been able to receive the extent and quality of the assistance needed,” Capt. Brian Clark, coordinator for The Salvation Army of Lake County, said in a news release.
President and CEO of the Lake Area United Way Lisa Daugherty added the demand for rent, utility and food assistance programs is "enormous."
“We’re grateful that the Salvation Army Community Centers in Lake County are engaged in the on-the-ground work to help people get the basics. ... It’s our responsibility to put community contributions into action during this pandemic," Daugherty said in a news release.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.