Lake Area United Way donates $225K to local Salvation Army for COVID-19 relief

MUNSTER — Since concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic began to skyrocket throughout the Region in March, The Salvation Army of Lake County has seen a 500% increase in the need for services.

Now, the local branch is receiving $225,000 from Lake Area United Way (LAUW) to continue to provide its hunger and homelessness prevention services, according to a news release.

The donation, which is through LAUW's NWI COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund, will help people like Vic and Emily Andrews, who have "been hit with one great difficulty after another."

A few years ago, the Andrews' 8-year-old grandson died. After paying for a burial, they couldn't afford to pay rent. So, The Salvation Army stepped in to help, according to a news release.

The couple again found themselves calling The Salvation Army this spring.

"Victor has underlying health issues and was exposed to the COVID-19 virus. His employer didn’t want to take a chance on other employees getting infected and becoming ill, so Vic was placed on unpaid leave," Emily said in a news release. "With what little money we had, we didn’t have enough to buy food."