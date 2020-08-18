Lake Area United Way invests in child care for working families

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lake County families in need of child care support may be eligible for assistance as many of Northwest Indiana's schools open remotely.

Lake Area United Way approved $578,000 in funds last week to support working parents who will rely on out-of-school care as many districts turn to elearning this fall during the coronavirus pandemic. Eligible parents must be employed, live in Lake County and meet income requirements.

Districts across Lake County are offering remote learning models that vary. Distancing learning commitments in districts like Griffith, Highland, Merrillville and Hammond can range from four weeks of remote instruction to a full semester.

In the Crown Point Community School Corp., students will engage in a hybrid model, spending two days in school and three days at home each week.

Acknowledging fluid circumstances, Lake Area United Way will fund a temporary, part-time "E-learning and Out of School Care Navigator" to match families with providers who can meet their child care needs.

"Our goal is two-fold," Lake Area United Way President and CEO Lisa Daugherty said in a news release. "We want parents to be able to work if their children's school closes, and we want kids to be safe, supported, and learning."