Lake Area United Way invests in child care for working families

Lake County families in need of child care support may be eligible for assistance as many of Northwest Indiana's schools open remotely.
Lake Area United Way approved $578,000 in funds last week to support working parents who will rely on out-of-school care as many districts turn to elearning this fall during the coronavirus pandemic. Eligible parents must be employed, live in Lake County and meet income requirements.
Districts across Lake County are offering remote learning models that vary. Distancing learning commitments in districts like Griffith, Highland, Merrillville and Hammond can range from four weeks of remote instruction to a full semester.
In the Crown Point Community School Corp., students will engage in a hybrid model, spending two days in school and three days at home each week.
Acknowledging fluid circumstances, Lake Area United Way will fund a temporary, part-time "E-learning and Out of School Care Navigator" to match families with providers who can meet their child care needs.
"Our goal is two-fold," Lake Area United Way President and CEO Lisa Daugherty said in a news release. "We want parents to be able to work if their children's school closes, and we want kids to be safe, supported, and learning."
Lake Area United Way will support families in local programs put on by organizations like Crossroads YMCA, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana and the Adventure Club, some of which have committed to expanding services to meet community need during the pandemic.
The organization is also offering, in partnership with several local child care centers, a Family Child Care Grant that supports health care workers, first responders and low-income families enrolled in school, training or certification programs through the United Way's "Level Up" program. More information is available at lauw.org/ccapp.
“The YMCA is looking forward to another partnership with Lake Area United Way,” Crossroads YMCA CEO Jay Buckmaster said in the news release. “We joined together to provide emergency child care at the beginning of the pandemic, and now we’re working to provide safe and affordable options for families through the YMCA’s Out of School Learning programs. We are proud to have a partner to make these options possible during challenging times.”
Crossroads YMCA's Out of School Learning program
Crossroads YMCA is developing a YMCA Out of School Learning program to serve families at the organization's Griffith Family YMCA, in its new Ready Elementary location, and at the Hobart Families YMCA, formerly Ridge View Elementary.
The two YMCA locations will offer its Out of School Learning program from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 8, with before and after care options available.
Crossroads YMCA will offer transportation from its Crown Point, Hammond and Whiting locations. More information is available at crymca.org/outofschool.
Boys & Girls Clubs' In Club Virtual Learning
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana is registering students for fall "In Club Virtual Learning" programming.
The all-day program will be available 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in locations including Cedar Lake, Hammond, Lake Station, East Chicago Merrillville and Gary in Lake County, and Duneland, Portage, South Haven and Valparaiso in Porter County.
Lake Area United Way fee assistance will be available to Lake County residents.
An afterschool 2:30 or 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. option will also be provided for districts offering in-person or hybrid learning.
More information is available at bgcgreaternwi.org/fallregistration.
The Adventure Club
Lake Area United Way will also support working parents enrolling students in The Adventure Club, which will provide full-day elearning support for Merrillville students as well as before and after school care for Munster, Tri-Creek and Lake Central students.
For more information, visit theadventureclub.com or call 219-865-6283.
