ST. JOHN — Stop-arm cameras for all buses will be ordered soon following the Lake Central School Board's approval of a nearly $5 million bond issue for a variety of big ticket projects.
Business Services Director Rob James told the board the district expects to close on the $4.9 million bond issue in the beginning of June and have the money by the end of that month. A public hearing on the issuance of the bonds and appropriating the money drew no comments at the meeting.
Besides stop-arm cameras for nearly 100 buses, the bond issue projects include reconfiguring the entryways at both Bibich and Watson schools to improve security, replacing several roofs, construction of a band tower, additional carpet removal from classrooms, replacing the bleachers at Kahler and paving the parking lots at Bibich, Homan and Kolling.
The district has experimented with the use of stop-arm cameras since the beginning of the year after an incident at another district in Indiana where someone drove around a bus stopped to let students off and struck two children. The cameras can record vehicles in front of and behind the bus.
Several vehicles were ticketed during the test period as a result of having the cameras, and the Indiana Legislature recently adopted dramatic increases in the fines for ignoring the buses’ flashing red lights and stop arms.
The district hopes to have the cameras, which cost about $700 apiece, installed on all its buses by the start of school in August.
The bonds will be paid back over a five-year period. James said the bond issue is expected to add about 2 cents to the district’s tax rate, but that will be mitigated by 1.5 cents coming off the rate because a $1.93 million bond issue from 2014 has been repaid.
James said the district has routinely issued bonds every two or three years for capital projects and paid them off in shorter terms. The larger amounts have required longer payback times, including a five-year bond issued in 2016 for $3.7 million that will be paid off in 2021.
Board member Janice Malchow said she hopes the priority for the money will be for safety issues. James said if an issue involving safety comes up that is not already covered in the list of projects, the district has the flexibility to address it with the bond money.
The board also honored retiring staff members, including Cheryl Bussey, a first grade teacher at Kolling Elementary, who was named the district’s Teacher of the Year for 2018-19.