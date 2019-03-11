ST. JOHN — Anyone interested in driving a school bus is really in the driver’s seat these days.
Struggling to get enough people to pilot its buses each day, the Lake Central School Board agreed Monday to increase the pay for substitute bus drivers by $2 an hour, totaling pay to $19 an hour.
Superintendent Larry Veracco said it’s likely the district will increase the pay for both full-time and substitute bus drivers again later this year to keep the ones they have and to try to get others to sign up.
Two parents at the meeting complained about delays picking up children in the morning. The delays create problems for parents who have to go to jobs, and the extreme cold the past few days created a hazard for those waiting outside for the bus.
The schools have a phone alert system to tell parents when the buses will be late for any reason, including the need to call in a substitute when the regular driver is ill. One parent said she has received eight such calls in the past two weeks.
Veracco said the transportation department has been hit with an unusually high number of health issues, either to the drivers or their spouses.
The district has 86 routes and has six substitute drivers but needs at least twice that many, because it currently has 13 drivers on family medical leaves, which is an all-time high. He said normally only half a dozen are off because of illness.
The driver shortage means bus mechanics are being called on to fill in as drivers, which means the department is falling behind on its bus maintenance. By increasing the pay, the district hopes to attract drivers currently working for other school districts as well as enticing someone to take on the task for extra money.
Veracco said all districts are having difficulty finding enough bus drivers, because the good economy means people don’t need jobs as badly.
“It’s a stressful job,” he said. “It’s not easy. You’ve got to get up early for the morning routes and then there’s a four-hour break in the middle of the day before you start again in the afternoon. But we need every substitute we can get.”
Even using the mechanics with the current substitutes, the district still has to combine some routes, causing more delays. Veracco said the increase approved Monday will put the district at or near the top in pay for subs, with another increase likely.