ST. JOHN — The Lake Central Schools budget is expected to increase about $3 million in 2020, but another good year of development in the Tri-Town area means the tax rate will go down.
Business Services Director Rob James gave a preview of the budget at a recent School Board meeting. There will be a public hearing on the budget at the Sept. 16 board meeting. The board is scheduled to act on it at the Oct. 7 meeting.
James said the net assessed value of property in the three communities in 2019 was $4.26 billion while the total assessed value, including the tax increment finance districts, which applies to the referendum funds, was $4.79 billion. That's an increase of about 4.5% over 2018, or a total of $200 million. James said 2020 is expected to be more of the same with another 4.6 % increase in the assessed value.
The district's tax rate in 2019 was $1.12 per $100 of assessed value, including about 17 cents for the operating referendum approved last year by voters. The 2020 tax rate is estimated to be $1.10 per $100 of assessed value.
The schools also will be getting a little boost of revenue from the state, which added $539 million in tuition support over the next two years. This is estimated to increase the amount the district receives per pupil about $170 in 2020 to $5,769 and about $155 more in 2021 to $5,925.
The state also increased funding in several categories, such as English Language Learners, teacher appreciation, secured school safety and pre-K special education grants. The schools also will benefit from the state's lowering the employer contribution to the Teacher Retirement Fund from 7.5% to 5.5%.
James estimated that could save Lake Central $786,851, but he cautioned that would happen only if they had the same number of teachers making the same pay as the previous year. Some of that savings will be used for additional teachers, and negotiations on a new contract for employees are just starting. Any money not used for raises and new staff will be used to support the other operating funds in the budget.
The budget includes a three-year capital projects plan calling for several roof replacements, parking lot repaving and the replacement of the gym floor at Kahler Middle School, among other items. About $1 million also is included for replacing about 10 buses. The total budget is $110.2 million.
In board action, the contract was approved with St. John to allow one of its officers to serve as a school resource officer. The town will pay 25% of his total salary and equipment costs and the school district the rest. The schools' cost the first year are expected to be about $86,850 and $78,004 in succeeding years.
The St. John Town Council already approved the agreement, and the officer actually started work on the first day of school. He is stationed at Clark Middle School but will also be responsible for providing a presence in Kolling and Peifer elementaries. Lake Central now has a total of five school resource officers from the three departments in the district.