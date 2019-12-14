MUNSTER — Lake Central High School students and staff put on their Santa hats Thursday.
Eleven students and staff members started their holiday mission Wednesday evening — purchasing and packing up toys for children across Lake County.
For the past few years, the school has participated in the Lake County Salvation Army Angel Tree program, which provides new toys to area children in need.
This is the biggest turn out the school has seen since it started three or four years ago.
Kevin Feldman, director of development at Lake County Salvation Army, said he estimates the school donated around 4,000 toys.
Board games, Legos, dolls and more were stacked into cardboard bins by age and gender, and divided by large and small gifts. After an hour of sorting, the already-full room reached the shoulders of some volunteers, who were all members of student council.
Donations from Lake Central alone will help 450 families, Feldman said. Overall, around 1,500 to 2,000 kids receive toys from the program, he added.
"This is awesome," Feldman said while students sorted the toys.
Every year, the program gets bigger, with students striving to do better than previous years, said Dawn Combis, student council sponsor at Lake Central.
This year, students set out to help 1,200 children.
"When I saw the loading dock at school filled to the brim with toys, knowing we had already made a delivery roughly half that amount earlier, I was amazed, proud, overwhelmed," Combis said over an email. "I’m not sure what the exact number is, but I think it’s safe to say we reached our goal!"
While a select few helped shop for toys, load them and deliver them to the Salvation Army, Combis said the donations are made possible through school-wide efforts.
"Teachers, administration, staff members, students, families of students, we all did what we could to help these kids (and) families in need," Combis, who is a business education teacher, said.
Treasurer at LCHS Michelle Stamper said Wednesday night, students and staff went to Target to buy gifts for the remaining Angel Tree tags. $6,000 later, all of the angel's wishes were fulfilled and gifts were ready to be loaded up.
"I think they learn a lot from doing this. There are needy kids out there that need Christmas, too," Stamper said. "We're very proud of our kids for doing this."
Lake Central senior Autumn George, who has been involved with the program for the past two years, said giving back to the community is something her parents instilled in her at a young age.
"I've gone to school with kids that have nothing. So, I've seen this before and I really think that it's great to, first, give back to the community, but second, give parents a chance to give their children a great Christmas," she said.
After three trips from the high school, all of the gifts made it to the Salvation Army in Munster.
"This is the most we've ever had. The kids and the families, they did a great job," said Lake Central Principal Sean Begley.
The group started this morning right after school began, he said.
"I always say we don't do anything small at Lake Central," Begley said. "Lake Central is a great community and great people and they're very giving, they're very generous. This is a whole team effort."