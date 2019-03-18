ST. JOHN — The bookmobile is about to make a comeback but in a slightly different form at Lake Central Schools this summer.
Lake Central Library Director Elana Arens told the School Board recently she wanted to bring back the old-fashioned bookmobile as she fondly remembered it from her childhood. She originally hoped she could get one of the district’s buses that was no longer in service and refit it with all the necessary materials.
Business Services Director Rob James burst that bubble telling her the bus would have liability issues plus the fact, when the school is done with its buses, they aren’t in any condition to be used again and are needed as trade-ins or to be auctioned for the money to buy replacements.
Then Arens found The Uni Project, a New York City-based not-for-profit with the goal of taking learning out from behind the walls and into public spaces. The Uni Project worked with architects to design seating and shelves that can easily be transported just about anywhere and set up outdoors in parks, playgrounds and other locations.
“I happened on it when I was looking for information on Pop-Up Reading Rooms that started appearing in social media a few years ago,” she said. “That led me to The Uni Project, and I felt we could do this. It would have so much impact. I want to buy books for kids and put them in their hands.”
Arens said many children don’t have access to books, which hampers their reading and, hence, their learning abilities.
To buy two of The Uni Project specially designed shelves, 10 benches and 320 books to start the program in June will cost $21,800. She plans to use the district’s library funds to buy the books, and she has a $5,000 donation from the James H. Watson Memorial Fund and another $1,000 from a local business.
She hopes to raise the rest in time to order the shelves in April so they will be delivered by the end of the school year. Each shelf has wheels and 180 inches of space to hold 200-to-300 books, she said. As soon as school is out, she will use the Food Services Department van, which has a lift to help get the 200-pound shelves and other items loaded, to head to parks in the Dyer, Schererville and St. John area.
“It will be a lending library that the kids can check out books, and they can return them to the bookmobile, any of the district’s school libraries or to the Lake County Public Library. People are always donating books to the library, so we will also be able to give some books to kids.”
The plan is to set up a regular rotation of appearances from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday. When they appear at a school, she’s hoping that school’s librarian will also be on hand because “the kids love their librarians.” If the weather is bad, the visit will be cancelled.
“Before the end of the school year we will be doing promotions in all the schools to let kids know we will be doing this all summer,” Arens said. “The principals also can do phone messages, and we will use social media.”
If the program is as successful as Arens expects, it can be expanded to add carts and locations. The Uni Project also has others programs the district can borrow to encourage drawing, exploring the natural sciences, solving math and reasoning puzzles and building things with large Legos.
For more information on The Uni Project go to theuniproject.org. Anyone wishing to donate toward Lake Central’s bookmobile project can contact Arens at earens@lcscmail.com.