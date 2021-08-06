Lake Central mandates masks for all students and staff to begin school year

ST. JOHN — Just days after voting to make masks optional for all students, the Lake Central School Board decided Friday to require masks for all students and staff, regardless of vaccine status, at the start of the school year.
Friday's decision to reconsider Monday's blanket optional masking policy for the 2021-2022 school year comes on the same day as the Lake County Health Department said the county moved to yellow status on the Indiana Department of Health's four-level scale. The health department recommended following the guidance from state and federal health officials that all people in school settings should wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
After the vote Friday, masks will now be required for all staff and students from kindergarten through 12th grade, regardless of vaccine status, to start the school year. The mandate will be in place anytime Lake County is in the yellow, orange or red status per the Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.
If the county drops to blue — the lowest level on the state's rankings — for a three-week period, masks will become optional.
At a regular board meeting Monday night, the board approved an amended version of the return-to-learn plan proposed by Superintendent Larry Veracco making masks optional for everyone. There was talk about giving Veracco the authority to revise the plan if cases increase, but the board wanted more discussion, which led to Friday's meeting.
The county health department released a letter Friday afternoon supporting the current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Indiana Department of Health regarding masking, contact tracing and quarantining.
That guidance includes masking for everyone in school settings regardless of vaccination status. Utilizing these safety protocols will help keep students learning in-person
“Masking in schools reduces the risk of the COVID virus transmission between students, staff and family members thereby allowing the students to participate in uninterrupted in person learning,” the letter said.
Veracco’s original proposal made masks required for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. For seventh- to 12th-graders, masks were strongly recommended but not required for vaccinated students. The plan said unvaccinated students in those grades should wear a mask on an honor system.
Public comments weren’t heard at Friday’s meeting, per board policy for special meetings, but parents from both sides of the issue spoke at the Monday meeting.
People for and against mask mandates called on the school board to put kids first — but for some, that meant letting parents decide what’s best for their child, whereas others felt a mask mandate was the only way to protect students who aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine.
Other school districts in Lake County issued mask mandates for the 2021-2022 school year earlier this summer, including the School City of Hammond, School City of East Chicago and Gary Community School Corp. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade and unvaccinated adults in the School Town of Munster will also have to wear masks.
Crown Point Community School Corp. is not currently requiring masks, along with others such as Griffith Public Schools and School Town of Highland, who said they won't force them, but do recommend them for unvaccinated people.
Friday's letter from Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala said there’s been a significant increase in testing positivity rates, emergency room visits and hospitalizations over the past few weeks across all of Lake County. Those increases changed the county color code advisory from blue to yellow.
Information from the Richard Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis predicts further increases in the coming weeks. Ninety percent of tests in Indiana show the highly transmissible delta variant, the letter said.
This summer, LCSC surveyed parents about masking for the upcoming school year.
About half of the 4,200 possible respondents completed the survey, and just above 70% of them said to make masks optional.
The survey closed in mid-July, and three or four dozen people asked if they could switch their vote from optional to mandatory masks after seeing the increase in cases in recent weeks from the delta variant, Veracco said.