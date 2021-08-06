Lake Central mandates masks for all students and staff to begin school year

ST. JOHN — Just days after voting to make masks optional for all students, the Lake Central School Board decided Friday to require masks for all students and staff, regardless of vaccine status, at the start of the school year.

Friday's decision to reconsider Monday's blanket optional masking policy for the 2021-2022 school year comes on the same day as the Lake County Health Department said the county moved to yellow status on the Indiana Department of Health's four-level scale. The health department recommended following the guidance from state and federal health officials that all people in school settings should wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

After the vote Friday, masks will now be required for all staff and students from kindergarten through 12th grade, regardless of vaccine status, to start the school year. The mandate will be in place anytime Lake County is in the yellow, orange or red status per the Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.

If the county drops to blue — the lowest level on the state's rankings — for a three-week period, masks will become optional.