Lake Central school board amends return-to-learn proposal, makes masks optional for all students

ST. JOHN — Muzzle. Tyranny. Segregation. Discrimination. Negligent.
These are some of the words parents used at a Lake Central School Corp. board meeting Monday night when talking about masks for the 2021-2022 school year.
Parents on both sides of the issue passionately cited data, clapped in support for other parents and even interjected in disagreement at times as they all gave their cases as to why masking or not masking is the best choice for their children.
At the meeting, the school board approved an amended version of the return-to-learn plan proposed by Superintendent Larry Veracco making masks optional for everyone.
The originally proposed plan made masks required for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. For seventh to 12th graders, masks were strongly recommended but not required for vaccinated students. The plan said unvaccinated students in those grades should wear a mask on an honor system.
The amendment from the board removed all that, and just made masks optional across grade levels.
There was discussion about giving Veracco the authority to revise the plan if Lake County were to see an increase in cases, but the board wanted to have more discussion about the specific language and parameters for that.
The final vote to make masks optional came after an extended period of public comment during which roughly 20 people spoke.
Parents from both sides of the issue called on the school board to put the kids first. For some parents, that meant letting them decide what’s best for their child and making masks optional. Others felt that mandating masks for students under 12 is the only way to keep them safe until they can be vaccinated.
The parent of a 10-year-old said masking and social distancing are the only protection his son has, so he wanted to see masks required this year.
"The fact that I have to be here to try to convince you to do the right thing is disheartening and baffling," he said.
A mother in favor of a masking requirement brought up guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics for everyone over the age of 2 to wear masks in schools. Following anything other than such scientific measures would be "reckless and negligent," she said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an updated recommendation for schools to resume in-person this fall, but require masks regardless of vaccination status.
One mother who spoke in support of optional masking used part of her allotted time to list off ways that people can generally boost their immune systems such as exercising, getting adequate sleep and taking vitamins.
“Maybe the Lake Central school district needs to require families to take some of the precautions I outlined before they try to imprison my child with these ridiculous face restraints,” she said.
Another parent with three kids under 12 asked what mitigation strategies would be in place, especially for immunocompromised kids, if masks are optional.
This summer LCSC surveyed parents about masking for the upcoming school year.
About half of the 4,200 possible respondents completed the survey, and just above 70% of them said to make masks optional.
The survey closed in mid-July, and three or four dozen people asked if they could switch their vote from optional to mandatory masks after seeing the increase in cases in recent weeks from the delta variant, Veracco said.
Survey results are just one component in making the decision, and they would have carried more weight if pandemic conditions stayed steady, he said.
Veracco reiterated that the top priority is to maintain in-person instruction for the entire school year.
Many parents who gave public comments cited the 70% of people who said to make masks optional, telling the school board that they were elected to represent the people in the district.
"If you vote for masks, each and every one of you will be replaced by a freedom loving patriot and we will take our schools back," one parent said.
School board member Nicole Kelly said she is in favor of parental choice, but as adults there needs to be compromise, even with a majority opinion.
She made a motion that ultimately didn’t pass, but suggested revising the language of the return-to-learn plan to say that masks would be “strongly recommended” for K-6 and give Veracco the authority to modify the plan, particularly if the county moved to orange status — a seven-day positivity rate of 10% to 14.9%.
Audience members interjected as the board was discussing, but that motion failed because of the lack of clarity on what authority Veracco would actually have. After more discussion, the board decided to make masks optional and revisit when and how a change would be made, noting that the return-to-learn plan is a fluid, living document.
The remainder of the proposed return-to-learn plan was approved as is. Lake Central will not mandate students or staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but vaccination status will affect the need to quarantine.
Students or staff with a positive test will have to quarantine for 10 days and may return on the 11th day, if they are fever free.
The students seated near peers who test positive will need to quarantine, unless they are vaccinated. Staff will be asked to present proof of vaccination to the nurses to avoid being quarantined.
A person without symptoms and who has proof of a positive test in the past 90 days will not need to quarantine.
Students who need to stay home for a positive test or close-contact quarantine can listen in to the lecture portion of class, the plan says. The teachers’ main focus will be on students that are in the classroom, but the board clarified at the meeting that students at home would still be able to access teachers for additional support.
In the event that weather prompts a school closure, elearning will be used.
Classrooms or schools that need to close because of a COVID-19 outbreak will also utilize elearning.