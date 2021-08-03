Lake Central school board amends return-to-learn proposal, makes masks optional for all students

There was discussion about giving Veracco the authority to revise the plan if Lake County were to see an increase in cases, but the board wanted to have more discussion about the specific language and parameters for that.

The final vote to make masks optional came after an extended period of public comment during which roughly 20 people spoke.

Parents from both sides of the issue called on the school board to put the kids first. For some parents, that meant letting them decide what’s best for their child and making masks optional. Others felt that mandating masks for students under 12 is the only way to keep them safe until they can be vaccinated.

The parent of a 10-year-old said masking and social distancing are the only protection his son has, so he wanted to see masks required this year.

"The fact that I have to be here to try to convince you to do the right thing is disheartening and baffling," he said.