Lake Central School Corp. teachers and staff receiving raises

Lake Central School Corp. teachers are receiving $2,000 raises this year after the School Board approved the district's new collective bargaining agreement.

To receive the annual increase, teachers must receive high marks in their performance reviews, with high marks being defined as scoring in the top two categories of the district's scoring system.

Additionally, first-year teachers will make $1,000 more a year than they did previously. With this increase, the starting salary for Lake Central teachers is $53,000. Maximum teacher salary is $86,000.

Hourly workers will also be getting raises of 75 cents an hour, except for food-service employees, who will be receiving an additional $1 an hour.

The School Board voted unanimously Monday to approve the collective bargaining agreement with the Lake Central Teachers Association, which outlines teacher pay, benefits and time-off policies.

The agreement was "virtually unchanged from last year," Superintendent Larry Veracco said. The district worked with the Indiana Employee Relations Board on the contract language.

"By and large, the language has stayed the same in that collective bargaining agreement," Veracco said.