Lake Central school officials recommend 4 weeks of virtual learning, delayed start date

ST. JOHN — Lake Central School Corp. administrators are recommending its students begin the school year with at least a month of e-learning.

The recommendation, to be brought to the Lake Central school board on Monday for an official vote, pushes back students' first day of school to Aug. 17.

Lake Central Superintendent Larry Veracco said in a Friday letter to parents that this will allow more time for textbook, Chromebook and material distribution the week of Aug. 10.

School officials are also recommended the suspension of all extracurricular and co-curricular activities beginning Aug. 4 and extending through the duration of e-learning.

This recommendation applies to school sports programs, Lake Central Athletic Director Chris Enyeart said.

Veracco said in his letter the recommendations come following teleconferences and webinars with state and local health and education officials, as well as a continual review of COVID-19 data.