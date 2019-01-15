Lake Central School Corp. saw almost as many school bus arm violations in the fall 2018 semester as it did in the previous school year.
That’s what’s leading the district to be among the first in Northwest Indiana to test new stop arm video technology, Lake Central Director of Transportation Christian Flores said.
The district began using its first set of stop arm cameras last week after students returned from winter break. The cameras — two mounted on the side of Lake Central’s School Bus 12 — capture traffic in opposite directions for as far as two lanes away from the bus.
Flores said in its first week of use, the camera system captured several stop arm violations.
"Unfortunately, it's just people being distracted or in a hurry," Flores said. "It happens anywhere. It's not just prevalent on busier streets, but subdivisions as well."
A growing state priority
While the question of bus arm safety has been discussed for years, Indiana Department of Education spokesman Adam Baker said the conversation escalated quickly after the October death of three students crossing a rural highway in Rochester, Indiana.
Family of the three students joined lawmakers on Dec. 9 at the Statehouse to advocate for stricter penalties for those who violate school bus stop signs. A day later, Porter County police arrested a 46-year-old Portage woman as she sped around a Duneland School Corp. bus with its lights flashing and stop arm extended.
“Clearly it’s a situation that we’ve got to work with our districts and our BMVs to educate drivers,” Baker said.
A recent state Department of Education survey found at least 400 buses in 36 districts across the state have begun using the cameras since state lawmakers approved their use in 2017.
The state as a whole saw more than 550,000 violations last school year, according to Department of Education data collected from 201 districts.
Flores said Lake Central administrators knew the cameras were worth exploring after observing an upward trend in their own bus drivers’ reports of violations.
Lake Central drivers reported more than 50 bus arm violations in each of the last two school years, Flores said. Last fall, that number nearly doubled, he said, reaching more than 40 violations in a single semester.
Bringing technology to Lake Central
Following the Rochester accident, Lake Central bus drivers organized a Stop Arm Violation Campaign and reported potential concerns in their routes to Flores.
Flores said his department used this information to determine which bus should be the first to test the cameras.
The two stop arm cameras provided by vendor 247Security feed into the buses’ internal cameras and can be used for prosecution in the event a bus driver observes a motorist breaking traffic laws.
Baker said the cameras are seen as a great aid to promote safety. Administrators see the video provided by these cameras as a way to help local prosecutors solidify a stop arm violation case if an accused motorist tries to dispute what happened.
To effectively prosecute these cases, bus drivers need to be able to provide prosecutors a clear description of the motorist in violation, their car and their license plate number, which can prove difficult given the elements vying for a bus driver’s attention, Flores said.
“Obviously their first priority and responsibility is to make sure the students load and unload safely,” Flores said. “A majority of the time, their eyes are on the students.”
Next steps in bus safety
Flores said moving forward, Lake Central will continue to monitor its one stop arm camera-enabled bus, looking to fine-tune the camera for optimal use. The next step would be to roll out the cameras among the district’s nearly 100 other buses, which he said is an ongoing discussion at the district level.
“It would be a valuable addition to what we’re already currently doing,” Flores said. “Like anything, technology can be expensive.”
Flores estimated the cameras could cost anywhere between $350 to $750 per bus depending on the types of camera systems and configurations needed.
Both Flores and Baker emphasized that ultimately what is most needed is education. Both said there seems to be an increase overall in distracted driving, especially with motorists using phones while on the road.
Baker likened bus safety to driving in the snow. He encouraged every driver, when seeing a bus or approaching a school zone, to take it slow and drive with caution.
“It really comes down to taking that extra step of precaution,” Baker said. “Until we have not even one child pass away from an accident, we’re not making enough change.”